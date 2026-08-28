Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Source: UFC
Aug 28, 2026, 3:30 PM ETAori Aoriqileng will try to get back in the win column when he takes on Kai Asakura on the main card of UFC Shanghai on Saturday. Aoriqileng was last seen in action in May at UFC Macau, where he suffered a second-round TKO loss to Cody Haddon. Since signing with the UFC back in 2021, Aoriqileng has gone 4-5-1, with just two wins in his last six. DraftKings sees Aoriqileng as the underdog with a salary of $6,800.--Alen Kurbasic
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