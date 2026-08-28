Buddy Hield Leads Bahamas Past Uruguay with 28 Points
Buddy Hield posted a team-high 28 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals in the Bahamas' 103-94 win over Uruguay on Thursday in the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Americas Qualifiers. The 33-year-old shot 8-for-16 from the field, 6-for-11 from three, and 6-for-7 at the line in 32 minutes, though he also committed four turnovers. The shooting burst fits Hield's profile, but it does little to change his fantasy outlook in Atlanta. He appeared in only seven regular-season games after February's trade to the Hawks, averaging 5.1 points in 7.3 minutes. With CJ McCollum, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luguentz Dort, and Dyson Daniels ahead of him in a crowded perimeter mix, Hield has no clear fantasy path unless injuries or another move opens minutes.
Source: Keith Smith
Source: Keith Smith