Simon Nemec Eyes Major Role With Flames

Aug 28, 2026, 9:27 AM ET
Calgary Flames defenseman Simon Nemec hopes to play a major role with his new club. "It's a new challenge," Nemec said. "That was a good spot for me, for the team. I feel like they need a player like me. I can play a lot of minutes there. I can be part of the future there and be one of the leaders of the team." Nemec moved to Calgary this offseason following a modest three-year run with the New Jersey Devils. He notched a career-high 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 68 contests last season, but the former second-overall pick has the potential to make an even bigger impact. Speaking at the European Player Media Tour, Nemec said he wants to earn a spot on the Flames' top power-play unit, which would certainly boost his fantasy production.--Taavi PailkSource: TSN