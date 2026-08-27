Deandre Ayton Skips Bahamas Qualifying Window
Deandre Ayton will not suit up for the Bahamas during this week's FIBA World Cup qualifying window, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. Ayton was listed on the Bahamas' preliminary roster, but he does not appear on the final 12-man group. No injury was mentioned in the report, so this carries no immediate fantasy concern and may simply give him more time before Wizards camp. Ayton shot 67.1 percent from the field last season while averaging 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks across 72 starts for the Lakers. The bigger issue is his Washington role, with Alexandre Sarr and Anthony Davis also in the frontcourt. If Ayton settles into a smaller role, last season's volume will be tough to repeat.
Source: Marc Stein
Source: Marc Stein