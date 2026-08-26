Kings' Scott Perry Watches Ben Simmons Work Out
Ben Simmons work out, according to Sactown Sports, which confirmed Carmichael Dave's initial report. Jake Fischer had previously linked Sacramento to Simmons as part of its veteran guard search, and the fit is easy to understand with the Kings looking for ball-handling depth behind rookie Darius Acuff Jr. Simmons sat out all of 2025-26 while recovering from back and other injuries and is reportedly open to a minimum deal. He averaged 5.0 points, 5.6 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 0.7 steals in 22.0 minutes across 51 games in 2024-25. Even if Sacramento signs him, Simmons is more of a low-cost depth swing than a fantasy target.
Source: FRANKIE CARTOSCELLI
Source: FRANKIE CARTOSCELLI