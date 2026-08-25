New Study Reveals That at Least 25% of NFL Players in Sample Had CTE at Time of Death

Aug 25, 2026, 10:17 AM ET
A study published on Tuesday by the British Medical Journal revealed that at least one in four NFL players who died between 2016 and 2021 had the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy, as reported by ESPN. In a study of 878 players who appeared in at least one NFL game and died in that six-year period, at least 25% had CTE, a condition that can be diagnosed after death. Dr. Daniel Daneshvar, the study's lead author, says that the one-in-four estimate is on the "low end" and that the maximum possible prevalence of CTE was around 97%, but the true rate "is somewhere in the middle." The study also found that more than 90% of samples with Stage IV CTE were also diagnosed with dementia. The study is a reminder of the risks associated with America's most popular sport, and Daneshvar offers that some of that risk can be mitigated by eliminating hits during practices and preventing children from playing tackle football.--Patrick McGrathSource: ESPN