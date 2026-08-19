Matt Fitzpatrick in Solid Form Heading to BMW Championship

Aug 19, 2026, 11:49 AM ET
Matt Fitzpatrick finished tied for 12th at last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship and will now turn his focus to preparing for this week's BMW Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri. Fitzpatrick has solidified his spot at the Tour Championship next week but will look to maintain his solid form before the final week of the FedEx Cup playoffs. So far this season, Fitzpatrick has three wins, 11 top-25 finishes, and one missed cut in 19 starts. Over the past 12 months, Fitzpatrick ranks in the 94th percentile in greens in regulation percentage on approach shots from 150-200 yards in the fairway. This could be important because Bellerive is over 7,400 yards long and could prove to be an important approach distance bucket this coming week.--Ian Christenson - RotoBallerSource: Data Golf