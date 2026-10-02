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Tacko Fall Diagnosed with Left Hip Strain

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Oct 2, 2026, 9:22 AM ET

Philadelphia 76ers center Tacko Fall (hip) will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks after an MRI revealed a left hip strain, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. The 7-foot-6 big man left Wednesday's practice early, putting his push for a roster spot on a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 deal on hold. Fall hasn't appeared in an NBA regular-season game since 2021-22, so his fantasy outlook remains limited. With Adem Bona (foot) also working his way back, Ariel Hukporti should get more backup-center reps behind Joel Embiid while Philadelphia waits for both injured bigs to return.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dave McMenamin
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Oct 2, 2026, 9:15 AM ET

Washington Wizards center Tristan Vukcevic (hip) will be reevaluated in approximately four weeks after sustaining a left hip impingement, according to Greg Finberg, citing the Wizards. The 23-year-old had been a partial participant during the first two days of training camp, and the four-week timeline puts his availability for the opening stretch of the regular season in doubt. Vukcevic averaged 9.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 13.7 minutes across 49 games last season. With Alexandre Sarr (foot) and Deandre Ayton ahead of him at center, and Anthony Davis also occupying frontcourt minutes, the injury makes an already crowded rotation even harder for Vukcevic to crack.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Greg Finberg
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Oct 2, 2026, 9:08 AM ET

All-NBA center Jalen Duren has agreed to a five-year, $200 million fully guaranteed contract to return to the Detroit Pistons, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. The deal ends a prolonged restricted free agency standoff just before his $9.6 million qualifying offer expired. The 22-year-old broke out in 2025-26, averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds on 65.0 percent shooting across 70 starts. With Isaiah Stewart traded to Memphis in June, Duren should face little competition for center minutes, as John Collins projects as the main frontcourt alternative. That makes him a points, rebounds, and field-goal percentage anchor, even with just 0.8 blocks per game. The bigger question is whether Duren can sustain his scoring after it slipped to 10.2 points per game in the playoffs.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
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Oct 2, 2026, 9:02 AM ET

Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (calf) will miss a couple of weeks with a strained right calf, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel. The 28-year-old called the timing "terrible" and "very frustrating" after entering camp as the projected backup behind Davion Mitchell. Smith averaged 5.6 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 steals in 16.3 minutes across 70 games last season. Ryan Conwell, Tre Donaldson, and Pelle Larsson should get more ball-handling opportunities while he is sidelined. Smith's steals can help when he's on the floor, but his limited offensive role keeps his fantasy ceiling fairly modest.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ira Winderman
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Oct 1, 2026, 9:48 PM ET

According to Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca, Toronto Raptors forward Kyle Anderson (knee) was unavailable for Thursday's scrimmage due to a bruised right knee. The 33-year-old's injury appears minor, but it's unclear whether he will be able to suit up for Saturday's preseason opener against Miami. Anderson is battling for a frontcourt rotation spot after signing a one-year deal with the Raptors in July.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Josh Lewenberg
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Oct 1, 2026, 9:33 PM ET

Free agent point guard Isaiah Stevens signed on with the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. In July, Sacramento waived the 25-year-old, but he is set to see another opportunity in the Windy City. Stevens has been unable to make his mark so far in his short NBA career, recording just six outings across two seasons. He will likely begin the 2026-27 campaign in the G League.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Chicago Bulls
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Oct 1, 2026, 9:18 PM ET

Danny Emerman of the SFStandard.com reports that Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is expected to start Sunday's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry recently signed a two-year, $116 million contract extension and was seen with the team's first unit during 5-on-5 work on Thursday. The star point guard averaged 26.6 points, 4.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.4 three-pointers in 30.9 minutes across 43 games last campaign, with injuries, including runner's knee, limiting his availability. Jimmy Butler III (knee) is expected to miss the start of 2026-27, so Curry will likely take on heavy minutes early on.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Danny Emerman
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Oct 1, 2026, 8:59 PM ET

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, guard Jamal Shead has agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract extension wth the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. The Raptors will retain their backup point guard through the 2029-30 campaign. The 24-year-old averaged 6.6 points, 5.4 assists, and 1.7 rebounds over 22.6 minutes per contest in 82 games last season. Shead's fantasy value will likely remain low in 2026-27, with Immanuel Quickley ingrained as the starter.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Shams Charania
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Oct 1, 2026, 9:36 AM ET

New York Knicks guard Miles McBride is entering the final season of his contract with an uncertain long-term future, according to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. The 26-year-old, who will earn $3.96 million this season, said he would love to finish his career in New York, but the Knicks' desire to remain below the second apron could complicate a new deal. McBride averaged a career-high 12.0 points in 26.3 minutes across 41 games last season while shooting 41.3 percent from three. A trade remains possible if New York decides it cannot afford his next contract, and a move could give McBride a larger fantasy role depending on where he lands.--Brian Dailisan
Source: James L. Edwards III
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Oct 1, 2026, 9:28 AM ET

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Ryan Nembhard has agreed to a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets. Denver is expected to waive KJ Simpson to open the spot. The 23-year-old went undrafted out of Gonzaga before averaging 6.6 points, 5.3 assists, and 2.2 rebounds in 19.5 minutes across 60 games with Dallas as a rookie, including 27 starts. He capped the season with a franchise-record 23 assists in a regulation game against Chicago. Nembhard will sit behind Jamal Murray and Tyus Jones for point guard minutes, while his two-way deal limits him to 50 active NBA games. His passing ability makes him an interesting depth option if Denver needs another ball handler.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
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Oct 1, 2026, 9:18 AM ET

Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda (hamstring) is being brought along carefully after tweaking his hamstring, according to Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. Head coach Sean Sweeney said Orlando doesn't want Penda doing too much during two-a-day practices early in camp. The 21-year-old averaged 3.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 12.8 minutes across 59 games as a rookie before posting 15.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game in Summer League. Penda is trying to earn a larger role in a crowded Orlando forward rotation, so getting back to full work ahead of the Oct. 7 preseason opener would give him more time to make his case.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Beede
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Oct 1, 2026, 9:12 AM ET

Phoenix Suns center Oso Ighodaro isn't assuming the starting job is his while Mark Williams (shoulder) is sidelined. Ighodaro told Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic that he has been competing with Khaman Maluach for the past two months and believes the role still has to be earned. The 24-year-old averaged 8.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 0.9 steals in 27.4 minutes across 22 games without Williams last season. That production gives Ighodaro a useful fantasy path if he wins significant minutes, though his 45.3 percent free-throw shooting remains a clear drawback.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Duane Rankin
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Oct 1, 2026, 9:05 AM ET

Dallas Mavericks forward Morez Johnson Jr. (lower leg) is being eased through training camp because of soreness, according to Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Sports. Head coach Dusty May said Dallas is managing the rookie's workload and that Johnson participated in every other live session during Wednesday's practice. The No. 9 pick averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks on 62.3 percent shooting for Michigan last season before posting 18.5 points, 2.5 steals, and 3.0 blocks across two Summer League games. With Santi Aldama (knee) and Dereck Lively II (foot) also limited, Johnson has an opportunity to push for rotation minutes once he is fully participating.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ron Harrod Jr.
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Sep 30, 2026, 9:55 PM ET

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard said he expects to start alongside point guard Ja Morant this season. Speaking at his media availability on Tuesday, Lillard said, "As far as I know, Ja will start, I will start, and Deni will start ... that's as far as I know." Lillard signed with the Blazers during the 2025 offseason while recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered with the Milwaukee Bucks during that postseason. In his last season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in over 36 minutes per game. With him back and healthy, he joins a crowded backcourt that includes Morant, Scoot Henderson, Jrue Holiday, and Shaedon Sharpe. Lillard will likely see minutes restrictions as he enters his 14th season.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jason Quick
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Sep 30, 2026, 9:40 PM ET

Golden State Warriors small forward Gui Santos is in the mix for a starting spot this season. Head coach Steve Kerr said there will be "an open competition" for the three other starting spots alongside point guard Stephen Curry and power forward Draymond Green. With Jimmy Butler (knee) recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in January, Santos has a real chance to start early in the season. In 68 games last season, Santos averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in just over 20 minutes per game. After Butler tore his ACL, the fourth-year forward averaged more than 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists per game. While he finished strong, adding rookie Yaxel Lendeborg could make it tougher for Santos to produce at the same level he did late in the 2025-26 season.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Luca Evans
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Sep 30, 2026, 9:26 PM ET

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will have his workload carefully managed as he enters his 11th NBA season. Head coach Nick Nurse said the team had extensive conversations about managing Embiid's and 41-year-old LeBron James' workloads this season, including how they will handle back-to-back nights. Over the last three seasons, Embiid has played 96 of 246 available games, missing time due to knee, ankle, and other injuries. He remains as productive as any center in the league, averaging 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in under 32 minutes per game last season. However, with the additions of Jaylen Brown and James, Embiid's per-game production may not match what it was in years past. Along with his health concerns and the possible workload restriction, Embiid is a risky option for the 2026-27 season.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Adam Aaronson
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Sep 30, 2026, 9:18 PM ET

Orlando Magic point guard Anthony Black (ankle) is considered day-to-day after a minor ankle sprain sustained during voluntary workouts this offseason. Head coach Sean Sweeney said Black is "Day-to-day, and they're just being smart about it." In his third season with the Magic, Black has averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in just under 30 minutes per game. With injuries to Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs last season, Black took on a larger role and had a career season. Now that both are healthy as we enter the 2026-27 season, Black will likely return to the bench and shouldn't be drafted any higher than a late-round pick in fantasy drafts.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jason Beede
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Sep 30, 2026, 9:06 PM ET

Philadelphia 76ers small forward LeBron James will have his workload carefully managed as he enters his 24th career season. Head coach Nick Nurse said the team had extensive conversations about managing both James' and Embiid's workloads this season, including how they will handle back-to-back nights. In 2025-26, James played 60 games, averaging over 33 minutes per night, and will turn 42 in late December. He remains as productive as he has been throughout his career, averaging 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists while operating as the third option behind guards Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. In a crowded situation with Philadelphia and a possible workload restriction in 2026-27, James doesn't have the same upside he did in recent seasons.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Adam Aaronson
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Sep 30, 2026, 9:42 AM ET

Indiana Pacers forward/center Larry Nance Jr. (hamstring) is limited to 5-on-0 work at the start of training camp, according to Tony East of Forbes. Head coach Rick Carlisle said the 33-year-old suffered the injury a little over two weeks ago and expressed optimism that Nance could be a full participant within another week or two. Nance averaged 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 12.8 minutes across 35 games with Cleveland last season. With Ivica Zubac and Jay Huff already in the center rotation, Nance may have to settle for a smaller reserve role once healthy, keeping his fantasy appeal fairly limited.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tony East
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Sep 30, 2026, 9:33 AM ET

Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis expects more offensive freedom under new head coach Tiago Splitter and wants to attack the rim more this season, according to Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic. The 21-year-old said he focused on adding strength after feeling he settled for too many three-pointers last year. Buzelis averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 34.9 percent from three and 58.3 percent on two-point attempts. More drives and midrange work could help him get to the line more often while improving his shot selection. With Josh Giddey and rookie Caleb Wilson also needing touches, Buzelis finding better scoring opportunities could be key to another step forward.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Joel Lorenzi
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Sep 30, 2026, 9:25 AM ET

Denver Nuggets forward Cam Whitmore made a strong first impression at training camp, according to Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports. Head coach David Adelman singled out the 22-year-old as one of the players who stood out on the first day, continuing the positive feedback Whitmore has received since joining Denver on a two-way contract. He averaged 9.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 16.9 minutes across 21 games with Washington last season before a shoulder-related venous condition ended his year. Whitmore still has to earn a place in Denver's rotation, but the early praise gives him a chance to make a case for regular reserve minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ryan Blackburn
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Aleksander Barkov

Exits With Injury Thursday
Jalen Duren

Agrees to Five-Year, $200 Million Deal with Pistons
Dru Smith

Out a Couple of Weeks with Calf Strain
Ladd McConkey

Seen Walking Out of Locker Room with a Limp
Kyle Anderson

Dealing With Knee Issue
Jeremiyah Love

Avoids Injury Report After Scare in Practice on Thursday
NBA

Isaiah Stevens Inks Contract With Bulls
Jadarian Price

Misses Practice on Thursday with Chest Injury
Stephen Curry

Expected to Start Warriors Preseason Opener
DeVonta Smith

Not Expected to Play in Week 4
Jamal Shead

Agrees to 3-Year Extension With Raptors
Jordyn Tyson

Unlikely to Return to Practice Next Week
Jaylen Wright

Upgrades to Full Practice on Thursday
Joonas Korpisalo

Out Week-to-Week With Lower-Body Injury
Dylan Larkin

Ruled Out for Two Games
Devon Levi

Starting Thursday Night
Damon Severson

Considered Week-to-Week
Ivan Provorov

Added to Injured Reserve, Out Week-to-Week
Mattias Samuelsson

Will Play Thursday
Zach Hyman

to Miss Two Weeks
Travis Etienne Jr.

Being Placed on Injured Reserve with Hamstring Injury
D'Andre Swift

Misses Practice on Thursday with Knee Injury
Justin Jefferson

Not Seen Practicing Thursday
Puka Nacua

Expected to Practice in Full Thursday
Zach Charbonnet

Designated to Return, Will Practice on Thursday
CFB

NC State Vander Ploog Still Out For Week 5
CFB

Louisville Running Back Keyjuan Brown Probable For Week 5
CFB

Mario Craver Questionable For Week 5
CFB

Vandy Quarterback Jared Curtis Listed As Questionable
CFB

Mississippi State Running Back Fluff Bothwell Listed As Probable
Cale Makar

Makes History With Multi-Point Performance
CFB

Tennessee Left Guard Wendell Moe Jr. Ruled Out For Season
CFB

Nebraska Running Back Jamal Rule Listed As Doubtful
Arturs Silovs

Frustrates Flyers With 19-Save Shutout
Miles McBride

Wants to Stay in New York
CFB

Indiana Running Back Turbo Richard Listed As Probable
Mathew Barzal

Could Resume Skating This Weekend
Ryan Nembhard

Agrees to Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
CFB

Northwestern TE Luke Dehnicke Doubtful For Week 5
Warren Foegele

Senators Hope to Have Warren Foegele Available Saturday
Jake Sanderson

Iffy for Season Opener
Noah Penda

Limited by Hamstring Tweak to Start Camp
Oso Ighodaro

Competing for Starting Center Job
Alex Nedeljkovic

Expected to Be Available Thursday
William Karlsson

Agrees to Two-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited by Lower-Leg Soreness in Camp
Joey Porter Jr.

Cowboys Acquire Joey Porter Jr. From Steelers
Damian Lillard

Expects to Start for Portland This Season
Gui Santos

in the Mix to Be in Starting Lineup This Season
Joel Embiid

to Have Workload Managed this Season
Anthony Black

Dealing with Minor Ankle Sprain
LeBron James

to Have Workload Managed This Season
Jaxson Dart

has Meniscus, MCL Fixed During Surgery
Jaylen Waddle

a Full Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Ladd McConkey

Limited With Foot Injury on Wednesday
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Lamar Jackson

Limited With Back Injury on Wednesday
Andre Burakovsky

Won't Play in Season Opener
Tyler Tucker

Undergoes Arthroscopic Knee Surgery
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
Connor Brown

Out for First Two Games
CFB

Miami Defense Should Have a Day vs. Clemson
CFB

Stingy Notre Dame Defense No. 1 in Rankings
Matt Duchene

Doubtful for Season Opener
CFB

Texas A&M Defense Desperate for Rebound Performance
Alex Ovechkin

Assures He'll Be in Lineup for Season Opener
CFB

Tennessee Defense a Solid Play
Bucky Irving

Limited With Glute Injury on Wednesday
Joel Edmundson

Ready to Go Against Avalanche
CFB

Houston Defense Faces Intriguing Matchup
Puka Nacua

Returns to Practice on Wednesday, Expected to Play in Week 4
CFB

LSU Defense Coming Off Strong Effort
Mike Evans

Could Return to Practice Later This Week
Zach Charbonnet

Could Have Practice Window Opened Thursday
CFB

Bryce Underwood Looks to Keep it Rolling
CFB

Josh Hoover Faces Vulnerable Rutgers Pass Defense
Rico Dowdle

Will Miss Second Straight Game
CFB

Byrum Brown Faces Stingy Tennessee Pass Defense
CFB

Marcel Reed Hopes to Bounce Back
Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Back to Competition
Nick Taylor

is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
CFB

Virginia Tech's Luke Reynolds Faces Elite Defense In Week 5
CFB

Maryland's Chris Durr Jr. Has Low Floor In Week 5
Roman Anthony

Leaves Early With Hand Injury on Tuesday
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Austin Eckroat

Approach Play Could Carry Him
Cam Schlittler

Dominates Red Sox in Game 1 Win on Tuesday
PGA

Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Jackson Suber

Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Ben Rice

Goes Off in Game 1 Wild-Card Win Over Boston
Billy Horschel

Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Harry Hall

Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Eric Cole

Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Maverick McNealy

Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Max Homa

Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Larry Nance Jr.

Limited at Start of Pacers Camp
Matas Buzelis

Plans to Attack the Rim More in Year 3
Cam Whitmore

Stands Out Early in Camp
Kon Knueppel

Iffy for Opening Night
Rudy Gobert

Works on Three-Point Shot in Camp
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
Aaron Judge

Not on Wild-Card Roster
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
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