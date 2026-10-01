Noah Penda Limited by Hamstring Tweak to Start Camp
Oct 1, 2026, 9:18 AM ETOrlando Magic forward Noah Penda (hamstring) is being brought along carefully after tweaking his hamstring, according to Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. Head coach Sean Sweeney said Orlando doesn't want Penda doing too much during two-a-day practices early in camp. The 21-year-old averaged 3.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 12.8 minutes across 59 games as a rookie before posting 15.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game in Summer League. Penda is trying to earn a larger role in a crowded Orlando forward rotation, so getting back to full work ahead of the Oct. 7 preseason opener would give him more time to make his case.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Beede
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Oso Ighodaro Competing for Starting Center Job
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 1, 2026, 9:12 AM ETPhoenix Suns center Oso Ighodaro isn't assuming the starting job is his while Mark Williams (shoulder) is sidelined. Ighodaro told Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic that he has been competing with Khaman Maluach for the past two months and believes the role still has to be earned. The 24-year-old averaged 8.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 0.9 steals in 27.4 minutes across 22 games without Williams last season. That production gives Ighodaro a useful fantasy path if he wins significant minutes, though his 45.3 percent free-throw shooting remains a clear drawback.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Duane Rankin
Morez Johnson Jr. Limited by Lower-Leg Soreness in Camp
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 1, 2026, 9:05 AM ETDallas Mavericks forward Morez Johnson Jr. (lower leg) is being eased through training camp because of soreness, according to Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Sports. Head coach Dusty May said Dallas is managing the rookie's workload and that Johnson participated in every other live session during Wednesday's practice. The No. 9 pick averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks on 62.3 percent shooting for Michigan last season before posting 18.5 points, 2.5 steals, and 3.0 blocks across two Summer League games. With Santi Aldama (knee) and Dereck Lively II (foot) also limited, Johnson has an opportunity to push for rotation minutes once he is fully participating.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ron Harrod Jr.
Damian Lillard Expects to Start for Portland This Season
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 30, 2026, 9:55 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard said he expects to start alongside point guard Ja Morant this season. Speaking at his media availability on Tuesday, Lillard said, "As far as I know, Ja will start, I will start, and Deni will start ... that's as far as I know." Lillard signed with the Blazers during the 2025 offseason while recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered with the Milwaukee Bucks during that postseason. In his last season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in over 36 minutes per game. With him back and healthy, he joins a crowded backcourt that includes Morant, Scoot Henderson, Jrue Holiday, and Shaedon Sharpe. Lillard will likely see minutes restrictions as he enters his 14th season.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jason Quick
Gui Santos in the Mix to Be in Starting Lineup This Season
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 30, 2026, 9:40 PM ETGolden State Warriors small forward Gui Santos is in the mix for a starting spot this season. Head coach Steve Kerr said there will be "an open competition" for the three other starting spots alongside point guard Stephen Curry and power forward Draymond Green. With Jimmy Butler (knee) recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in January, Santos has a real chance to start early in the season. In 68 games last season, Santos averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in just over 20 minutes per game. After Butler tore his ACL, the fourth-year forward averaged more than 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists per game. While he finished strong, adding rookie Yaxel Lendeborg could make it tougher for Santos to produce at the same level he did late in the 2025-26 season.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Luca Evans
Joel Embiid to Have Workload Managed this Season
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 30, 2026, 9:26 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will have his workload carefully managed as he enters his 11th NBA season. Head coach Nick Nurse said the team had extensive conversations about managing Embiid's and 41-year-old LeBron James' workloads this season, including how they will handle back-to-back nights. Over the last three seasons, Embiid has played 96 of 246 available games, missing time due to knee, ankle, and other injuries. He remains as productive as any center in the league, averaging 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in under 32 minutes per game last season. However, with the additions of Jaylen Brown and James, Embiid's per-game production may not match what it was in years past. Along with his health concerns and the possible workload restriction, Embiid is a risky option for the 2026-27 season.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Adam Aaronson
Anthony Black Dealing with Minor Ankle Sprain
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 30, 2026, 9:18 PM ETOrlando Magic point guard Anthony Black (ankle) is considered day-to-day after a minor ankle sprain sustained during voluntary workouts this offseason. Head coach Sean Sweeney said Black is "Day-to-day, and they're just being smart about it." In his third season with the Magic, Black has averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in just under 30 minutes per game. With injuries to Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs last season, Black took on a larger role and had a career season. Now that both are healthy as we enter the 2026-27 season, Black will likely return to the bench and shouldn't be drafted any higher than a late-round pick in fantasy drafts.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jason Beede
LeBron James to Have Workload Managed This Season
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 30, 2026, 9:06 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers small forward LeBron James will have his workload carefully managed as he enters his 24th career season. Head coach Nick Nurse said the team had extensive conversations about managing both James' and Embiid's workloads this season, including how they will handle back-to-back nights. In 2025-26, James played 60 games, averaging over 33 minutes per night, and will turn 42 in late December. He remains as productive as he has been throughout his career, averaging 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists while operating as the third option behind guards Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. In a crowded situation with Philadelphia and a possible workload restriction in 2026-27, James doesn't have the same upside he did in recent seasons.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Adam Aaronson
Larry Nance Jr. Limited at Start of Pacers Camp
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 30, 2026, 9:42 AM ETIndiana Pacers forward/center Larry Nance Jr. (hamstring) is limited to 5-on-0 work at the start of training camp, according to Tony East of Forbes. Head coach Rick Carlisle said the 33-year-old suffered the injury a little over two weeks ago and expressed optimism that Nance could be a full participant within another week or two. Nance averaged 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 12.8 minutes across 35 games with Cleveland last season. With Ivica Zubac and Jay Huff already in the center rotation, Nance may have to settle for a smaller reserve role once healthy, keeping his fantasy appeal fairly limited.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tony East
Matas Buzelis Plans to Attack the Rim More in Year 3
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 30, 2026, 9:33 AM ETChicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis expects more offensive freedom under new head coach Tiago Splitter and wants to attack the rim more this season, according to Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic. The 21-year-old said he focused on adding strength after feeling he settled for too many three-pointers last year. Buzelis averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 34.9 percent from three and 58.3 percent on two-point attempts. More drives and midrange work could help him get to the line more often while improving his shot selection. With Josh Giddey and rookie Caleb Wilson also needing touches, Buzelis finding better scoring opportunities could be key to another step forward.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Joel Lorenzi
Cam Whitmore Stands Out Early in Camp
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 30, 2026, 9:25 AM ETDenver Nuggets forward Cam Whitmore made a strong first impression at training camp, according to Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports. Head coach David Adelman singled out the 22-year-old as one of the players who stood out on the first day, continuing the positive feedback Whitmore has received since joining Denver on a two-way contract. He averaged 9.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 16.9 minutes across 21 games with Washington last season before a shoulder-related venous condition ended his year. Whitmore still has to earn a place in Denver's rotation, but the early praise gives him a chance to make a case for regular reserve minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ryan Blackburn
Kon Knueppel Iffy for Opening Night
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 30, 2026, 9:19 AM ETCharlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (hamstring) remains uncertain for the Oct. 21 season opener in Brooklyn, according to Owen Watterson of Sports Illustrated. General manager Jeff Peterson said Monday that he "doesn't know" whether Knueppel will be ready, though the 21-year-old said he is no longer dealing with pain. Knueppel will miss the entire preseason after averaging 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while leading the league with 273 three-pointers as a rookie. Charlotte wants him handling more playmaking responsibility this season following the departures of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. If Knueppel misses time, Grayson Allen and Sion James could pick up extra perimeter minutes, while Brandon Miller and Coby White would have more offense to absorb.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Owen Watterson
Rudy Gobert Works on Three-Point Shot in Camp
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 30, 2026, 9:12 AM ETMinnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert said shooting was part of his offseason work and has joined his teammates for three-point drills during training camp. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year went 0-for-5 from deep last season, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect three-pointers to suddenly become part of his game. Gobert averaged 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks while leading the league with a 68.2 percent field-goal percentage. His 52.6 percent mark from the free-throw line remains the bigger shooting concern. With LaMelo Ball now running the offense, Gobert should continue getting plenty of chances around the rim while providing strong rebounds, blocks, and field-goal efficiency.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Andrew Dukowitz
Zach Edey Cleared for Full-Speed Activity
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 30, 2026, 9:05 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (ankle, elbow) has been cleared to be a full go, according to Damichael Cole of The Commercial Appeal. General manager Zach Kleiman said Edey is currently cleared for full-speed, full-court activity and is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, though Memphis could limit his preseason minutes. Edey hasn't played since Dec. 7 after undergoing ankle and elbow procedures in March. Before being sidelined, he averaged 13.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks while shooting 63.3 percent across 11 games. Isaiah Stewart and Quinten Post give Memphis other frontcourt options, but Edey's rebounding, blocks, and efficient scoring should keep him firmly in the fantasy mix if he stays healthy.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Damichael Cole
Steven Adams Fully Cleared for Basketball Activities
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 29, 2026, 10:06 PM ETHouston Rockets center Steven Adams (ankle) has been fully cleared following ankle surgery in January, according to head coach Ime Udoka. Udoka said Tuesday that both Adams and guard Fred VanVleet are "looking good" and that they may play in their preseason games in Macao, China. Before undergoing ankle surgery midway through last season, Adams averaged 5.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in just under 23 minutes per game. With Alperen Sengun likely to start at center for Houston, Adams will likely play off the bench alongside veteran Clint Capela. Heading into his 13th season, Adams is not a fantasy-relevant piece unless Sengun suffers an injury.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ben DuBose
Zion Williamson in Impeccable Shape Before Training Camp
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 29, 2026, 9:56 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson reported to training camp in "impeccable" shape, according to general manager Joe Dumars. Dumars said on Monday, "You can't play 82 games and not be in great shape. And so we talked about him being in impeccable condition, and he has done that." The former first-overall pick has played in fewer than 50% of possible games throughout his NBA career, missing time due to foot and hamstring injuries. When healthy, he produces at a high level, averaging 23.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 31 minutes per game. Williamson said in his media availability, "I am not where I want to be... I am just not where I need to be and I'm not where I want to be." In 2026-27, Williamson is a high-risk, high-reward option, depending on whether he can stay healthy.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Brett Martel
Scottie Barnes to Have More of an On-Ball Role This Season
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 29, 2026, 9:25 PM ETToronto Raptors small forward Scottie Barnes is expected to get more offensive touches this season. Barnes said on media day Monday that he expects to be "on the ball a lot more than I was, bringing the ball down, pushing the pace, just trying to set everyone up, but also trying to be aggressive myself and try to score the ball." In the 2025-26 season, Barnes averaged 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists in 33.5 minutes per game. With the addition of two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard, many speculated whether Barnes would have the same offensive role in Toronto's offense. However, the speculation that Barnes is a "point guard" for this team is a major boost to his high fantasy value. With his strong two-way skills and his ability to be listed in multiple positions in fantasy lineups, Barnes is a top option in 2026-27.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Michael Grange
Brandon Miller to be Full Participant in Training Camp
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 29, 2026, 9:12 PM ETCharlotte Hornets small forward Brandon Miller (shoulder) is expected to be a full participant in training camp, according to head coach Jeff Peterson. After undergoing offseason surgery in May of last season, Miller is nearing 100% and expects to be ready for the season opener. In his third season, the former second-overall pick averaged 20.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, a decline across all three major statistics compared with his strong 2024-25 second season. With LaMelo Ball now with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miller is expected to take on a larger on-ball role alongside Kon Knueppel and Coby White. Ranked 52nd in RotoBaller's Points Rankings, Miller is fully healthy heading into a contract season and is a premier breakout candidate in 2026.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Owen Watterson
Rob Dillingham Waived by Hornets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 29, 2026, 10:01 AM ETThe Charlotte Hornets are waiving guard Rob Dillingham just one day after acquiring him from Chicago for Buddy Hield and cash, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The former No. 8 pick will become a free agent if he clears waivers, though he cannot return to the Bulls. Dillingham saw his role expand after landing in Chicago last February, averaging 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 0.9 steals in 21.5 minutes across 30 games while shooting 30.0 percent from three. Charlotte already has plenty of guards in the mix, so his departure doesn't change much for fantasy. Dillingham's outlook will come down to where he lands next and whether that team can give him steady minutes with the ball in his hands.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Josh Giddey Enters Camp with No Restrictions
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 29, 2026, 9:56 AM ETChicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey says he has no restrictions entering training camp, according to Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic. The 23-year-old underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle in May after hamstring and ankle issues limited him to 54 games last season. Giddey still posted career highs of 17.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game. Chicago added Norman Powell and Nicolas Claxton during the offseason, giving Giddey another proven scorer and a capable interior target. If his ankle stays healthy, Giddey should remain the primary engine of the Bulls' offense under new head coach Tiago Splitter.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Joel Lorenzi
Morez Johnson Jr. Limited Early in Mavericks Camp
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 29, 2026, 9:34 AM ETDallas Mavericks forward Morez Johnson Jr. (undisclosed) has been limited early in training camp but is getting closer to full participation, according to Grant Afseth of the Dallas Sports Journal. Head coach Dusty May said the rookie is "working his way back" and is "close" without revealing what has been limiting him. The No. 9 overall pick averaged 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals, and 3.0 blocks across two Summer League games before an illness sidelined him for the final three. Dereck Lively II (foot) and Santi Aldama (knee) have also been limited in camp. May expects Johnson to work his way into the rotation, but his role in a crowded Dallas frontcourt is still taking shape.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grant Afseth