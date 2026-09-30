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Evan Bouchard Bags Five Points in Season-Opening Loss

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Sep 30, 2026, 9:35 AM ET

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard produced a memorable performance in Tuesday's season opener against the Vancouver Canucks, scoring a hat trick and dishing out two assists in a 6-5 overtime loss. He became the first defenseman in NHL history to record as many as five points in a season-opening game. Bouchard had an incredible 95-point campaign in 2025-26 and appears not to have lost any momentum in the offseason. He's a must-start player in fantasy hockey and will look to do damage against the Canucks again on Thursday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Sep 30, 2026, 9:22 AM ET

Philadelphia Flyers winger Nikita Grebenkin (undisclosed) is day-to-day, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Russian forward is dealing with an undisclosed injury that could keep him out of Wednesday's season opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins. However, unlike fellow forward Denver Barkey (lower body), Grebenkin hasn't landed on Injured Reserve. This suggests he's simply banged up and may still be available against Pittsburgh. If Grebenkin can't play, the Flyers will primarily miss his physicality, as he averaged 1.6 hits per game during his rookie season last year.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jordan Hall
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Sep 30, 2026, 9:14 AM ET

Chicago Blackhawks winger Andrew Mangiapane (lower body) won't play for the rest of the team's season-opening road trip, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports. Mangiapane suffered a lower-body injury in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, exiting the action after logging only 5:23 of ice time. The Blackhawks are on the road for the first three games of the season, meaning Mangiapane will be on the shelf for at least two games. Jordan Greenway and Nick Lardis are candidates for increased ice time during Mangiapane's absence. Greenway had an impressive Blackhawks debut on Tuesday, scoring a goal on five SOG and handing out three hits.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mark Lazerus
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Sep 30, 2026, 9:08 AM ET

Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard (shoulder) still has no timeline for his return, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Before Tuesday's season opener against Vegas, Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson told reporters the team might have a firm timeline for Bedard's return sometime next month. Bedard underwent shoulder surgery in July and was ruled out for four months, suggesting he won't make his 2026-27 debut until November. With Bedard unavailable, rookie Roman Kantserov opened the season as Chicago's first-line center on Tuesday night, logging 17:07 of ice time, including 2:36 on the power play.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ben Pope
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Sep 29, 2026, 5:57 PM ET

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson (shoulder) won't be in the lineup for the first two games of the season, Jason Newland of The Hockey News reports. The 32-year-old underwent shoulder surgery late last season, and the team doesn't want to rush him into action. Blue Jackets head coach Rick Bowness hopes to have Severson available for the third game of the season, a clash against Pittsburgh on home ice. Dante Fabbro (upper body) isn't available either, making Denton Mateychuk a candidate for a bigger role. On Tuesday, Columbus also signed Carson Soucy to a one-year, $1.15 million contract to bolster its defensive depth.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jason Newland
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Sep 29, 2026, 5:43 PM ET

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (hip) will be out until December. "He won't be ready early on, but our goal is to get him back before Christmas," Canucks's co-president of hockey operations Henrik Sedin told the "Halford and Brough" show. Demko was a Vezina Trophy finalist in 2023-24 but has since dealt with several injuries. He suited up for only 20 games in 2025-26, undergoing hip surgery in January. The Canucks will start the season with Kevin Lankinen and Leevi Merilainen in net. Lankinen will face Edmonton in Tuesday's season opener. This will likely be a rough night for him, as Vancouver is a +250 underdog.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Kevin Woodley
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Sep 29, 2026, 5:32 PM ET

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (shoulder) will be unavailable for 3-5 months, general manager John Chayka said Tuesday. The Maple Leafs acquired Merzlikins from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, but he won't be available for his season debut until 2027. According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, Toronto was on Merzlikins' 10-team no-trade list, but he waived it to make the deal happen. Even after recovering from his shoulder injury, Merzlikins isn't expected to see much NHL action this season, as Sergei Bobrovsky and Anthony Stolarz are Toronto's top two options in the crease.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
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Sep 29, 2026, 5:24 PM ET

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Frederik Andersen (knee) will miss the first two months of the season. Ahead of Tuesday's season opener against Vancouver, Oilers head coach Mike Babcock said he doesn't expect Andersen back until "maybe" December. After helping Carolina win the 2026 Stanley Cup, Andersen moved to Edmonton on a one-year, $1 million contract this offseason. However, due to a knee injury, it will take quite a while until he's available for his new team. Tristan Jarry will start the first game of the season for the Oilers, who are -303 favorites against Vancouver.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 29, 2026, 5:17 PM ET

Edmonton Oilers forward Matt Savoie (lower body) won't be available for eight weeks. The 22-year-old was injured in the offseason and won't make his 2026-27 debut until late November. Edmonton's offense will also be without Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (lower body) and Jason Dickinson (foot) to start the season. With the frontline depleted, Isaac Howard is set to ride with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman on the first line Tuesday night against the Vancouver Canucks. Howard has seen little success in the NHL so far, but he's in a good spot to make a big impact on Tuesday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 29, 2026, 5:09 PM ET

Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (lower body) won't be in action when the team starts the 2026-27 season on Tuesday night against the Vancouver Canucks. He sustained a lower-body injury late in Monday's practice. As a result of Nugent-Hopkins' absence, the Oilers will split up Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl for the first game of the season. McDavid is expected to skate with Isaac Howard and Zach Hyman. Kasperi Kapanen and Vasily Podkolzin will join Draisaitl. The Oilers' offense is expected to dominate on Tuesday, as bookmakers have made them a massive -303 favorite.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 29, 2026, 5:01 PM ET

Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery for a fractured skull, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports. Last Friday, a puck struck Faber in the head during a preseason game. The team placed Faber on Injured Reserve Monday. Unfortunately, Minnesota must start the season without its best players, but it gives others a chance to step up. Jared Spurgeon is poised to partner with Quinn Hughes on the first defensive pairing in Thursday's season opener against Nashville. The Wild captain will also take Faber's spot on the second power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Emily Kaplan
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Sep 29, 2026, 9:58 AM ET

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (lower body) has been placed on Injured Reserve. He was labeled week-to-week last Wednesday, and it's now clear he will miss at least a couple of games. Samuelsson suffered a lower-body injury in a preseason game when a puck struck him. With Samuelsson sidelined, Louis Crevier will get a big opportunity to impress on the first defensive pairing. The Sabres acquired Crevier in June from the Chicago Blackhawks after his first full NHL season. The 25-year-old demonstrated strong two-way play, recording 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists), 95 blocks, and 124 hits in 78 outings.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sabres.com
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Sep 29, 2026, 9:52 AM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (upper body) is considered week-to-week, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports. He was placed on Injured Reserve Monday. With Rust out, the Penguins can't count on the services of a player who has posted back-to-back 65-point campaigns. The Penguins' forward group is dealing with other injuries as well, giving players like Ville Koivunen a chance to take on more responsibility. Koivunen heads into the season opener with high expectations, having signed an eight-year, $32 million extension this offseason despite just 39 career games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Michelle Crechiolo
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Sep 29, 2026, 9:45 AM ET

Vancouver Canucks winger Jake DeBrusk (lower body) is expected to be fine for Tuesday's season opener against the Edmonton Oilers, Postmedia's Ben Kuzma reports. DeBrusk missed Monday's practice, initially leaving his status questionable for Tuesday night. However, he traveled with the team and will likely play. DeBrusk was slow out of the gate last season but finished with a respectable 42 points (23 goals, 19 assists) in 81 games. Fantasy managers know what to expect from DeBrusk, who has tallied at least 40 points in five consecutive campaigns.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ben Kuzma
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Sep 29, 2026, 9:37 AM ET

Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (upper body) will not be available for the season opener against Nashville on Oct. 1 after being placed on Injured Reserve, retroactive to Sept. 25. Faber took a puck to the left side of his head in a preseason game last week. He initially carried on playing, making it look like it wasn't a serious injury. However, it will keep Faber sidelined for at least one game. As a result, Quinn Hughes faces a massive workload, and the rest of the blue line must also be ready for additional duties. In 2025-26, Faber averaged 24:41 of ice time per game and recorded a career-high 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) in 80 appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Michael Russo
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Sep 29, 2026, 9:25 AM ET

The Columbus Blue Jackets acquired winger Matthew Knies in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. He was part of a six-player deal that also sent Columbus defenseman Emil Andrae, winger Steven Lorentz, and a second-round draft pick. Knies had a productive 2025-26 season (66 points in 79 games), but his name often surfaced in trade rumors. Now, the American winger will start a new chapter in his career in Columbus. Knies could see more ice time with the Blue Jackets, boosting his fantasy appeal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 29, 2026, 9:16 AM ET

Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (shoulder) was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. The Columbus Blue Jackets included Merzlikins in a six-player trade centered around Kirill Marchenko and Matthews Knies. The Latvian netminder spent seven years in Columbus, suiting up for nearly 300 regular-season games. His future going forward is murky. Due to a shoulder injury, it's unclear when Merzlikins will be available for selection, and he's in the final season of his five-year, $27 million contract. The Maple Leafs have Sergei Bobrovsky and Anthony Stolarz ahead of Merzlikins on the depth chart.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 29, 2026, 9:10 AM ET

The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired right wing Kirill Marchenko from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a six-player deal. The Russian forward has been hoping for a change of scenery and finally got his move. After trading for Marchenko, the Maple Leafs signed him to a six-year, $72.5 million extension. Marchenko could have become a restricted free agent after the 2026-27 season. Last season, he narrowly missed a second consecutive 30-goal season. He has the potential to become a point-per-game player in Toronto as Auston Matthews' running mate on the first line.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 28, 2026, 9:58 AM ET

Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (lower body) is day-to-day, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports. He sustained a lower-body injury in training camp, leaving O'Connor questionable for opening night. The Avalanche begin the action on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Kings. O'Connor has been a regular 20-point scorer for Colorado, but he played only 13 games in 2025-26 after hip surgery. Left wing Zachary L'Heureux (lower body) is also day-to-day heading into opening week, so Colorado could be missing two fourth-line grinders on Wednesday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aarif Deen
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Sep 28, 2026, 9:49 AM ET

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Dante Fabbro (upper body) will miss the first month of the regular season, according to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline. On Sunday, Portzline reported that Fabbro is expected to be unavailable for "a month or more." A week ago, Fabbro suffered an upper-body injury in a preseason game, and the team placed him on Injured Reserve Friday. Regarding Columbus' defense, Damon Severson's (shoulder) availability at the start of the season is also in question. As such, the Blue Jackets are trying to sign Carson Soucy to a standard contract after he spent training camp with the team on a tryout deal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aaron Portzline
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Sep 28, 2026, 9:40 AM ET

Seattle Kraken right wing Mackie Samoskevich (upper body) will begin the 2026-27 campaign on Injured Reserve. He has dealt with an upper-body injury during preseason, and the team is set to start the regular season without him. In limited playing time, Samoskevich managed back-to-back 30-point seasons with the Florida Panthers, so it will be interesting to see what he can do in a larger role in Seattle. The Kraken plan to use him as a top-six regular. Alongside Samoskevich, Seattle placed center Jake O'Brien (lower body) on Injured Reserve Sunday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Seattle Kraken PR
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