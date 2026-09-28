👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

See RotoBaller atthe top of Google

Khaman Maluach Draws Strong Praise Ahead of Camp

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 28, 2026, 9:38 PM ET

Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach has made a noticeable jump heading into his second season, according to Kellan Olson of Arizona Sports. Devin Booker said the 20-year-old has made "the biggest leap" of any Suns player he saw this summer and called him "way ahead of the curve." Maluach averaged just 3.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 8.9 minutes as a rookie before posting 19.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game in Summer League. With Mark Williams (shoulder) sidelined for several months, Maluach and Oso Ighodaro are in line for increased center minutes. If Maluach earns the larger share, his rebounding and shot-blocking could quickly put him on the fantasy radar.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Kellan Olson
Power your platform with RotoBaller's award-winning news

More Recent News

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 28, 2026, 9:31 PM ET

Los Angeles Clippers forward Brandon Ingram (Achilles) will miss the start of the 2026-27 season after doctors discovered and addressed a partially torn Achilles during his heel surgery in May. Interim president of basketball operations Trent Redden said Monday that there is no firm timetable and that Ingram will be reevaluated around the start of the season. The 29-year-old averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists across 77 games with Toronto last year. His absence should leave Darius Garland with plenty of creation duties, while Rui Hachimura and rookie Keaton Wagler could see more offensive opportunities. With no return date yet, Ingram carries considerably more draft risk.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tomer Azarly
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 28, 2026, 9:19 PM ET

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) said Monday that he is 100 percent healthy and will have no restrictions entering the season. "There is no source. I am the source," Haliburton told reporters at media day after missing all of 2025-26 while recovering from a torn right Achilles. Head coach Rick Carlisle was slightly more cautious, saying the Pacers will monitor Haliburton's workload but do not anticipate many limitations. Haliburton averaged 18.6 points, 9.2 assists, and 1.4 steals in his last healthy season. His return should restore him as Indiana's primary playmaker, while Andrew Nembhard could see some of last year's 7.7-assist workload shift back toward Haliburton.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tyler Smith
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 28, 2026, 9:12 PM ET

Toronto Raptors forward/center Collin Murray-Boyles will see time at both frontcourt spots this season, with head coach Darko Rajakovic saying he could even share the floor with Jakob Poeltl. The 2025 No. 9 pick made the All-Rookie Second Team after averaging 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks in 21.9 minutes. Murray-Boyles raised his production in the playoffs, posting 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks against Cleveland. With Kawhi Leonard and Scottie Barnes occupying major forward minutes, his ability to handle both the four and five could help him earn a larger role. The defensive stats become especially appealing if his workload moves closer to his playoff level.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Blake Murphy
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 28, 2026, 9:06 PM ET

Golden State Warriors forward/center Kristaps Porzingis (undisclosed) is out indefinitely and won't travel to Hawaii for training camp, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. General manager Mike Dunleavy said Porzingis was fully cleared and on the court last week before the issue surfaced, adding that he is unavailable for now but not necessarily for opening night. The 31-year-old averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks across 32 games last season. His lengthy injury history makes this worth monitoring, while Al Horford, Charles Bassey, and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg could handle more frontcourt work in camp.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 28, 2026, 9:01 PM ET

Restricted free-agent center Jalen Duren skipped Monday's media day and will miss the start of Detroit Pistons training camp as contract negotiations remain stalled, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 22-year-old has yet to accept Detroit's fully guaranteed five-year, $200 million offer and faces a Thursday deadline on his one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer. Duren averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds on 65.0 percent shooting across 70 games last season while earning All-NBA Third Team honors. If the standoff continues, Paul Reed could see a sizable increase in center minutes after averaging 7.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes last season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 28, 2026, 9:54 AM ET

Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Max Christie has spent portions of training camp working as a primary creator under new head coach Dusty May. Christie said the coaching staff is trying to build his confidence in that role, while May noted that the 23-year-old "can be a primary handler at times." Christie averaged 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists across 77 games last season while shooting 40.4 percent from three and making a career-high 68 starts. With Kyrie Irving back and Marcus Sasser also in the guard rotation, Christie probably won't handle the ball full-time. Still, even a small jump in assists would give his fantasy game another dimension beyond three-point shooting.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ron Harrod Jr.
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 28, 2026, 9:47 AM ET

Houston Rockets forward/center Alperen Sengun said corner threes are the shot he most wants to add this season. The 24-year-old is working with shooting coach Chip Engelland and believes confidence is a major part of improving from deep. Sengun attempted only seven corner threes last season while shooting 30.5 percent from beyond the arc overall. He still averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists, so three-point shooting remains one of the few holes in his fantasy game. If Sengun can knock down a few more corner threes, it would give defenses one more thing to worry about. His fantasy value, though, will still be driven by the scoring, rebounding, and playmaking he already provides.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Johnny Askounis
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 28, 2026, 9:27 AM ET

The Golden State Warriors signed guard Miles Kelly to a non-guaranteed training camp contract, with the 23-year-old joining Dalen Terry and Alex Toohey as camp invites. Kelly appeared in 14 games for Dallas on a two-way deal last season, averaging 3.1 points in 9.6 minutes before being waived in March. He made a much bigger impact with the Texas Legends, averaging 21.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 38.3 percent from three across 33 games. Santa Cruz recently acquired Kelly's returning rights, and with Golden State already carrying 15 standard contracts and three two-way players, the G-League appears to be his clearest path. His shooting is worth tracking, but there isn't much fantasy appeal yet.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dalton Johnson
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 28, 2026, 9:21 AM ET

Guard Blake Wesley is signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Jake Fischer. The former first-round pick heads to his third team in three seasons after averaging 4.8 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in a career-low 11.6 minutes across 31 games with Portland last season. Wesley also shot just 27.8 percent from three. Los Angeles already has Darius Garland and rookie Keaton Wagler leading a deep backcourt that includes Kris Dunn, Bradley Beal, and Max Strus. Wesley will have plenty of competition for playing time, leaving little reason to expect fantasy value unless injuries open the door.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jake Fischer
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 28, 2026, 9:09 AM ET

Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford has the freedom to take rhythm threes this season, according to Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News. Head coach Dusty May said that freedom will continue "as long as he continues to earn the right," noting that Gafford went 1-for-1 from deep during live play Sunday. The 27-year-old has taken just one three-pointer in his NBA career, so any success from deep would be a bonus rather than something to count on. Gafford averaged 9.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 21.7 minutes last season, and those are still the areas that matter most for fantasy. With Dereck Lively II (foot) working his way back and Morez Johnson Jr. also in the frontcourt mix, Gafford's playing time remains the bigger question mark.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mike Curtis
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 27, 2026, 9:49 PM ET

Restricted free agent center Jalen Duren is expected to miss Monday's media day as contract negotiations with the Detroit Pistons remain stalled, according to Sam Amick and Hunter Patterson of The Athletic. The 22-year-old has until Oct. 1 to accept a one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer after Detroit offered him a fully guaranteed five-year, $200 million deal. Duren averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds on 65.0 percent shooting last season while earning All-Star and All-NBA Third Team honors. With Isaiah Stewart now in Memphis, an extended Duren absence could push Paul Reed into a much larger role after he averaged 10.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks when playing at least 10 minutes last season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Hunter Patterson
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 27, 2026, 9:39 PM ET

The New York Knicks have signed guard/forward Kevin McCullar Jr. to a two-way contract, bringing him back for a third season with the organization. The 25-year-old spent much of last year with Westchester, averaging 16.8 points, 6.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 1.2 blocks across 10 starts. His NBA opportunities remained limited, as McCullar averaged 2.4 points in 7.4 minutes over 21 appearances. New York also has several veterans competing for reserve wing spots in camp, so McCullar could again spend significant time developing in the G-League. His all-around production is worth tracking, but regular NBA minutes remain difficult to project.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 27, 2026, 9:28 PM ET

The New York Knicks have signed forward Tyler Nickel to a two-way contract, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The 47th pick in June's draft averaged 13.5 points while shooting 40.0 percent from three during his senior season at Vanderbilt. Nickel carried that shooting into Summer League, averaging 12.2 points across five games and knocking down six threes against Brooklyn. With Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart already commanding wing minutes, Westchester should be a major part of Nickel's rookie season. His shooting gives him a skill worth tracking, but he isn't a near-term fantasy option.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 27, 2026, 9:16 PM ET

Guard Dennis Smith Jr. has agreed to join the Miami Heat, though he won't be with the team when training camp opens, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel. The former No. 9 overall pick is expected to eventually sign an Exhibit 10 deal, with a return to the G-League's Sioux Falls Skyforce likely. Smith averaged 8.2 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.7 rebounds in 26.1 minutes across 21 games with Sioux Falls last season while struggling with his shot. Davion Mitchell and Dru Smith are already ahead of him at point guard, with rookie Tre Donaldson on a two-way deal. Another Skyforce stint appears to be the likely outcome, leaving Smith without fantasy appeal for now.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ira Winderman
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 27, 2026, 9:07 PM ET

The Detroit Pistons have waived guard/forward Gary Harris, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The 32-year-old arrived from Milwaukee alongside Taurean Prince in the July trade that sent Caris LeVert to the Bucks. Harris averaged a career-low 2.7 points in 13.8 minutes across 48 games last season, though he shot 41.2 percent from three. He hasn't topped 65 appearances in a season since 2017-18 and faced a crowded Detroit perimeter rotation that includes Isaiah Joe and Kevin Huerter. His departure has little fantasy impact, while the open roster spot could prove useful with restricted free agent Jalen Duren still unsigned.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 27, 2026, 9:44 AM ET

The Miami Heat have signed undrafted forward Ian Schieffelin to an Exhibit 10 contract, bringing their roster to 20 players, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel. The former Clemson standout spent four seasons playing basketball before switching to tight end for the Tigers last season, appearing in eight games. Schieffelin averaged 12.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in his final basketball season, then posted 8.4 points and 3.6 rebounds across five Summer League games with Miami. With all three two-way spots already filled and a deep frontcourt led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, Schieffelin faces long odds of seeing NBA minutes and carries no immediate fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ira Winderman
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 27, 2026, 9:37 AM ET

The New York Knicks have signed center N'Faly Dante (knee) to an Exhibit 10 contract, the team announced Saturday. The 24-year-old tore his right ACL during a G-League game in December and underwent surgery in January, with his rehab expected to extend into the start of the season. Dante has appeared in only eight NBA games with Houston and Atlanta, averaging 3.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in 8.3 minutes. The deal could eventually lead to a stint with the Westchester Knicks once he's healthy. With Andre Drummond backing up Karl-Anthony Towns, Dante won't factor into the fantasy picture anytime soon.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NY Knicks PR
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 27, 2026, 9:23 AM ET

Dallas Mavericks forward Santi Aldama (undisclosed) was limited during Saturday's practice while dealing with a "nagging injury," according to Noah Weber. Head coach Dusty May said he didn't know the specifics, though Aldama was seen with tape on his knee. The 25-year-old underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee in March after averaging 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.6 combined steals and blocks across 43 games with Memphis. Dallas has not linked the current issue to that knee, so there is no reason for major concern yet. Still, his status is worth monitoring with Dereck Lively II (foot) also working his way back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Noah Weber
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 27, 2026, 9:14 AM ET

Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (knee) isn't expected to play both ends of back-to-backs to begin the season, while any minutes restriction will depend on how he progresses through training camp, according to head coach Ime Udoka. The 32-year-old missed all of last season after tearing his right ACL during an offseason workout. In his last healthy campaign, VanVleet averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 2.7 threes while shooting 37.8 percent from the field. The steals and perimeter shooting still offer fantasy value, but the early workload management lowers his volume. Reed Sheppard and Marcus Smart could see additional ball-handling opportunities whenever VanVleet sits.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Will Guillory
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 27, 2026, 9:05 AM ET

Houston Rockets center Steven Adams (ankle) isn't expected to play both ends of back-to-backs to start the season, according to Will Guillory of The Athletic. Head coach Ime Udoka added that any minutes limit will depend on how Adams progresses through training camp. The 33-year-old underwent season-ending left ankle surgery in January after averaging 5.8 points and 8.6 rebounds in 22.8 minutes across 32 games. His 4.5 offensive rebounds per game remain his biggest fantasy calling card, but the early workload management will limit his volume. Clint Capela could see additional backup-center work whenever Adams sits.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Will Guillory
See More News

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Tyrese Haliburton

Says He Has No Restrictions
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Collin Murray-Boyles

to Play Both Frontcourt Spots
Kristaps Porzingis

Out Indefinitely with Undisclosed Health Issue
Jalen Duren

Skips Pistons Media Day
Zay Flowers

to Have More of a Full Workload in Week 4
Justin Jefferson

Could Play in Week 4
Puka Nacua

Rams Hopeful That Puka Nacua Can Play This Week
Nick Bosa

Already Ruled Out for Week 4
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Pierceson Coody

Hoping Final Round at Biltmore Leads to Better Things
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Ben James

Knocking on the Door Ahead of Bank of Utah Championship
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Tom Hoge

Hopes to Return to Solid Iron Play at Bank of Utah Championship
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Justin Jefferson

Avoids Long-Term Ankle Injury
Jayden Daniels

Will Practice This Week
Luke Clanton

Looking For Form in Fall's Second Event
Breece Hall

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad Injury
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Unsure if Travis Etienne Jr. Will Go on Injured Reserve
CFB

Luke Dehnicke Is Worth Adding After Indiana Breakout
CFB

Jacob Harris Has Become a Strong Week 5 Add
CFB

Jackson Harris' Breakout Creates Real Waiver Appeal
Baker Mayfield

to Miss "A Minimum of Three Weeks"
CFB

Caden High Is More Than a Touchdown Chase
Nico Collins

Texans Hopeful to Get Nico Collins Back This Week
CFB

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Has Immediate Starting Value
CFB

Joseph Williams Has Become a Priority Pickup
CFB

Chris Marshall's Volume Is Too Good to Ignore
CFB

Cayden Lee Should Not Be on Waivers
CFB

Whit Weeks Undergoes Surgery on Fibula
CFB

Jeffrey Overton Jr. Has Become a Must-Add
CFB

Lee Beebe Jr. Is a Priority Add After 203-Yard Breakout
CFB

Beau Pribula Is One of the Better QB Streamers in Week 5
CFB

Quincy Porter to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
CFB

Mason Heintschel Is Better as a Stash Than a Week 5 Streamer
CFB

Noah Fifita Has Become a Priority Add
Baker Mayfield

MRI Shows No Ligament Damage, Will Still Miss Time
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Remains a Must-Add
CFB

Cam Edwards Out for Remainder of 2026 Season
J.J. McCarthy

Giants Acquiring J.J. McCarthy From the Vikings
Jayden Daniels

Likely to Travel to London, Week 4 Status Unclear
CFB

Vernell Brown III Dealing With Low-Grade Knee Strain
CFB

Louisville's Lincoln Kienholz a Game-Time Decision For Week 5
Baker Mayfield

Will Miss at Least 2-4 Weeks
De'Von Achane

Tears ACL, Done for the Season
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Logan O'Connor

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Max Christie

Gets More On-Ball Work in Mavericks Camp
Dante Fabbro

to Miss at Least One Month
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Works on Three-Point Shot
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Mackie Samoskevich

Placed on Injured Reserve
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Dan Vladar

Practices in Full Capacity Sunday
Miles Kelly

Joins Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Los Angeles Clippers

Blake Wesley Signing One-Year Deal with Clippers
Nick Blankenburg

Inks One-Year Deal With Maple Leafs
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Daniel Gafford

Adds Three-Point Shot in Camp
NYI

Logan Stanley Joins Islanders on One-Year Deal
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
CFB

Dylan Stewart Suspended Indefinitely
CFB

USC's Desman Stephens II Suspended For Week 5
Austin Ekeler

to Reunite with Commanders
Derrick Henry

Rumbles for Another Multi-Touchdown Game on High Volume
Davante Adams

Continues to Excel in Top Role Despite Tough Matchup
George Kittle

Scores Twice as Niners' WR Group Adds More Injuries
Jeremiyah Love

Breaks Out with Huge Game
Kenyon Sadiq

Rookie Kenyon Sadiq Breaks Out Versus Lions
Jalen Duren

Expected to Miss Pistons Media Day
Kevin McCullar Jr.

Returns to Knicks on Two-Way Deal
Tyler Nickel

Signs Two-Way Deal with Knicks
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
Dennis Smith Jr.

Agrees to Exhibit 10 Deal with Heat
Detroit Pistons

Gary Harris Waived by Pistons
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Jordan Greenway

on Track to Be Ready for Season Opener
Joel Edmundson

Considered Day-to-Day
Miami Heat

Ian Schieffelin Joins Heat on Exhibit 10 Deal
Mats Zuccarello

Looks Sharp in His Return
N'Faly Dante

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Logan Mailloux

Suffers Upper-Body Injury in Preseason Game
Bryan Rust

Sustains Undisclosed Injury Saturday
Santi Aldama

Limited by Nagging Injury at Mavericks Camp
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Exits Preseason Game With Lower-Body Tweak
Fred VanVleet

Faces Early Minutes Limit
Jake Sanderson

Makes Precautionary Exit
Steven Adams

Expected to Sit One Leg of Back-to-Backs Early
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Jason Preston

Returns to Clippers on Exhibit 10 Deal
Hunter Sallis

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Clippers
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Tyler Tucker

Expected to Miss Start of Season
Jason Dickinson

Likely to Miss Start of Season
Filip Chytil

Canucks Place Filip Chytil on Injured Reserve
Brock Faber

Exits Preseason Game After Being Hit by Puck
Tyler Seguin

Returns to Action Friday
Pyotr Kochetkov

Re-Ups With Hurricanes on Two-Year Deal
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Mason Lohrei

Returns to Practice
Ivan Demidov

Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players