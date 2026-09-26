Tyler Seguin Returns to Action Friday

Sep 23, 2026, 9:25 AM ET

Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin (lower body) may not be available during the preseason. He hasn't practiced due to a lower-body injury and is day-to-day. Washington won't open its regular season until Oct. 2, so Ovechkin still has more than a week to get ready for the real action. However, if he only sees limited practice time during the preseason and can't play in any games, the veteran star may struggle to find his stride early in the campaign. Ovechkin is prepping for his 22nd NHL season. He has scored at least 30 goals and 60 points in five consecutive years. Extending that streak will be challenging now that he's 41.