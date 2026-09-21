Mauricio Ruffy Gets Finished In The First Round

Sep 21, 2026, 8:31 AM ET

Arman Tsarukyan extended his win streak by finishing Mauricio Ruffy via first-round knockout in the co-main event of UFC 331 on Saturday. Time was ticking down in the first round, so Tsarukyan decided to pressure Ruffy up against the cage, and with four seconds left in the first round. Tsarukyan landed an elbow to Ruffy's head, knocking his opponent out cold. In 4:56 of action, Tsarukyan landed a takedown and eight significant strikes. By beating Ruffy, Tsarukyan has most likely become the next in line for a title shot. With the win, Tsarukyan improved to 24-3 as a pro and is now 11-2 in the UFC.