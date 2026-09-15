Luke Clanton Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Sep 15, 2026, 1:40 PM ETIt was a disappointing regular season for Luke Clanton, who only managed two finishes inside the top 20 in 19 starts. At 147th on the FedEx Cup, the 22-year-old has a ton of ground to make up to stay on the PGA Tour. From a statistics perspective, the former Seminole golfer was great with the iron play, ranking 30th on the year in strokes gained on approach. However, everything else left much to be desired, ranking outside the top 100 in the other three individual strokes gained metrics. He's in the field this week for the Biltmore Championship and hopes the rest of his game can begin following suit with his approach play. Though it makes him totally unreliable in a DFS context.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
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Rory McIlroy Looking to Add Another Win at East Lake
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Aug 26, 2026, 1:08 PM ETAfter a week of shaking off the rust at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Rory McIlroy bounced back nicely at the BMW Championship, finishing third. He was tied with Wyndham Clark after 10 holes on Sunday, but a bogey on 17 ultimately ended his chances of winning. He now turns to East Lake for the Tour Championship, a course where he has had tremendous success. McIlroy has recorded nine top-10 finishes, including three wins, in 12 trips here. He ranks eighth on Tour in strokes gained tee to green (+1.153 per round), 33rd on approach (+0.367), and 38th in putting (+0.242). He is also in the 95th percentile in proximity from 200+ yards, a range that accounted for 35.3% of all approach shots here last year. McIlroy enters East Lake in strong form and looks primed to contend for his fourth Tour Championship.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Collin Morikawa a Strong Value at the Tour Championship
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Aug 26, 2026, 12:55 PM ETCollin Morikawa put together a strong week at the BMW Championship, finishing T4 for his fifth top-five result of the season. He now turns to the Tour Championship, where he has mixed results, with three finishes of T6 or better and three of T19 or worse. Total strokes gained tee to green, driving accuracy, and long iron play will be key at East Lake. Morikawa ranks seventh in strokes gained tee to green (+1.154 strokes per round), first on approach (+0.798), and 12th in driving accuracy. He is also in the 89th percentile in proximity from 200+ yards, a range that accounted for 35.3% of all approach shots here last year. At just $8,100 on DraftKings, Morikawa looks underpriced for a player with his ball-striking ability and offers plenty of upside to win his first Tour Championship.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Wyndham Clark Looking to Finish Season With Another Win
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Aug 26, 2026, 12:48 PM ETDespite pressure from Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy on Sunday, Wyndham Clark secured his third victory of the season by three strokes at the BMW Championship. The win puts him firmly in the Player of the Year conversation, and he now looks to keep it going at the Tour Championship. In his two previous appearances at East Lake, Clark has recorded a solo third and an eighth-place finish. Total strokes gained tee to green, driving accuracy, and long iron play will be key this week. Clark ranks 17th in strokes gained tee to green (+0.823 strokes per round) and 18th on approach (+0.489), though he is just 114th in driving accuracy. Clark has followed both of his previous wins this season with top-five finishes and looks to be in a strong position to contend for his first career Tour Championship.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Robert MacIntyre is Difficult to Judge For This Week's Tour Championship
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Aug 26, 2026, 9:38 AM ETAfter withdrawing from Memphis after a horrific opening round, Robert MacIntyre seemed like a different person in St. Louis on his way to T7. He's making his third consecutive appearance at East Lake this week, where he's finished T17 both times. Whatever happened two weeks ago is likely out of his system, but it's not as though he was setting the world on fire before. 2026 was easily the worst iron play year for the Scotsman since he made the jump from the DP World Tour in 2024, but he's handy in every other facet. Given the demand on approach shots at East Lake, it will be hard for the other parts of his game to make up for it should the struggle in that area continue. He isn't a full fade, but more a buyer beware. --Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
Min Woo Lee an Untrustworthy Start in Tour Championship Debut
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Aug 26, 2026, 9:14 AM ETThis will be the first time Min Woo Lee has made it to East Lake, as he's finally reached the upper echelons on the PGA Tour. However, that doesn't change the reality that his current form isn't the greatest heading into the tour's finale. He's failed to crack the top 40 in six of his last seven starts, as the putter let him down over the first few events in that stretch before the iron play that's cost him strokes over his final three starts. Driving distance and short game are the backbone for the 28-year-old, and the worry isn't that he can't find birdies on what's usually a gettable layout. It is the threat of bogey for wayward drives and poor approaches. Lee likes to show up at longer courses, but East Lake is likely too diverse for his current skill set.--Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
Ryan Gerard Making Tour Championship Debut After Decent Closing Stretch
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Aug 26, 2026, 8:45 AM ETHe didn't take the PGA Tour by storm down the last stretch of the season, but Ryan Gerard isn't in a bad place heading into his first trip to East Lake. He's finished T24-T16 over the two playoff events, where the driver made up most of his strokes gained. The rest has been serviceable, but he isn't blowing anyone away. Putting has been the one area that has spiked at some of his events, sometimes gaining over 10 strokes on the greens over four rounds. However, it isn't reliable and usually comes along with solid iron play, which has only averaged a mediocre 0.200 strokes gained over his last five starts. The flat stick gives him a fighting chance this week in Atlanta, but it will take better ball striking to really be worth a whole lot of DFS consideration. --Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
Jacob Bridgeman Has Little Hope of Being Fantasy Relevant
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Aug 26, 2026, 8:02 AM ETOther than a couple of flash-in-the-pan events, Jacob Bridgeman hasn't had his best stuff since his win early in the year at Riviera. The flat stick was red hot to start the season, averaging 1.395 strokes gained putting over his first eight starts of 2026. His iron play also began strongly, averaging 1.132 strokes gained on approach over his first five starts. Both saw major regressions in the last half of the season. Encouragingly, his form on the greens has returned to average 0.832 strokes gained over his last five events, but his ball striking remains mediocre at best. One of the few bright showings of late came last week at the BMW Championship, finishing T9. However, the current lack of ball striking and shorter length make him a hard sell at this week's Tour Championship. --Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
Tommy Fleetwood Set to Defend at East Lake
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Aug 26, 2026, 7:51 AM ETAfter not finishing worse than T14 since the PGA Championship, it was a bit surprising to see Tommy Fleetwood struggle so much at Bellerive last week. He finished T47, losing strokes off the tee, around the green, and on them. The 35-year-old ranks 6th on the season in strokes gained from tee to green (1.218). However, even with the solid play to close out the regular season, the vibe feels eerily similar coming into his title defense this week at East Lake. Yes, he finally got a victory on American soil, but the win equity hasn't changed. It's unlikely the poor form carries over enough to fade a DFS darling, but those hoping for a repeat from last year should likely temper expectations.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
Si Woo Kim a Volatile Play With High Upside at Tour Championship
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Aug 26, 2026, 7:44 AM ETAfter a disappointing T33 last week in St. Louis, Si Woo Kim continues to struggle with inconsistency with the putter heading into this week's Tour Championship. The South Korean is the second-ranked player this season in strokes gained from tee to green (1.378), which is tested in every facet around East Lake. However, his -0.150 strokes gained putting average (ranked 106th) has undoubtedly kept him from a win this season. It hasn't been an Achilles heel at every tournament, as it's been the leading statistic for him in two of his five podium finishes in 2026. But know it's impossible to trust, and rostering him in DFS means betting on the upside of everything he does away from the dance floor and accepting the volatility that comes when he's on it.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
Scottie Scheffler Dealing With Health Issue Ahead of Tour Championship
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Aug 26, 2026, 7:37 AM ETIt was an odd week in St. Louis filled with abnormally poor shots and subsequent meltdowns from Scottie Scheffler after his win in Memphis. We would find out on Sunday that the world No. 1 was dealing with a case of HFMD, which made holding the golf club or taking a simple step painful. The fact he even played is almost dumbfounding, which makes his upcoming week at East Lake more worrisome than in previous years. This course has notoriously been a problem for the 30-year-old, routinely losing strokes on the greens, and is not dominating with his iron play like he does most other places. With such a large salary gap between him and the rest of the field, his only real value comes from a victory, and given what is now known about his health, that seems far more unlikely now. Fade Scheffler this week.--Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
Tom Kim Sneaks Into Tour Championship Field
Ian Christenson
Ian Christenson
Aug 25, 2026, 10:19 PM ETTom Kim finished tied for 28th at last week's BMW Championship, putting him at 29th in the FedEx Cup standings and earning one of the last spots in this week's field at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. So far this season, Kim has one win, seven top-25 finishes, and three missed cuts in 22 starts. The last time Kim made an appearance at the Tour Championship was in 2023 when he finished tied for 20th. Over the past 12 months, Kim ranks in the 94th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 100-150 yards in the fairway. This is worth pointing out because 34% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Tour Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Viktor Hovland Needs Bounce-Back at Tour Championship
Ian Christenson
Ian Christenson
Aug 25, 2026, 10:17 PM ETViktor Hovland finished tied for 33rd at last week's BMW Championship and will now focus on preparing for this week's Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Hovland has one win, nine top-25 finishes, and four missed cuts in 20 starts this season. He finished 12th at last year's Tour Championship and tied for 12th in 2024. Over the past 12 months, Hovland ranks in the 99th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 100-150 yards in the fairway. This is worth noting because 34% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Tour Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
J.J. Spaun Starts Strong but Stumbles Over the Weekend
Ian Christenson
Ian Christenson
Aug 25, 2026, 10:16 PM ETJ.J. Spaun sat at the top of the leaderboard heading into the weekend at last week's BMW Championship but ultimately finished tied for 22nd. He'll now turn his focus to preparing for this week's Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. So far this season, Spaun has one win, eight top-25 finishes, and seven missed cuts in 22 starts. He finished tied for 25th at last year's Tour Championship. Over the past 12 months, Spaun ranks in the 72nd percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 100-150 yards in the fairway. This is important because 34% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Tour Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Gary Woodland Continues Playing Well Heading to Tour Championship
Ian Christenson
Ian Christenson
Aug 25, 2026, 10:14 PM ETGary Woodland finished tied for fourth at last week's BMW Championship and will now turn his focus to preparing for this week's Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Woodland has one win, seven top-25 finishes, and six missed cuts in 21 starts this season. This will be his first appearance at the Tour Championship since 2019 when he finished 15th. Over the past 12 months, Woodland ranks in the 71st percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 100-150 yards in the fairway. This is important because 34% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Tour Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Russell Henley Can Compete For Tour Championship Title
Ian Christenson
Ian Christenson
Aug 25, 2026, 10:14 PM ETRussell Henley finished tied for 12th at last week's BMW Championship and will now focus on preparing for this week's Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. So far this season, Henley has one win, 12 top-25 finishes, and three missed cuts in 19 starts. He finished tied for second at last year's Tour Championship and tied for fourth in 2024. Over the past 12 months, Henley ranks in the 98th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 100-150 yards in the fairway. This is important because 34% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Tour Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Ludvig Aberg Hitting Top Gear Heading to Tour Championship
Ian Christenson
Ian Christenson
Aug 25, 2026, 10:11 PM ETLudvig Aberg finished tied for 16th at last week's BMW Championship and will now turn his focus to preparing for this week's Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Aberg has rattled off three straight top-25 finishes and could end the season with a bang by winning the Tour Championship. So far this season, he has 13 top-25 finishes and two missed cuts in 19 starts. Aberg finished tied for 21st at last year's Tour Championship and 16th at the 2024 edition. Over the past 12 months, Aberg ranks in the 96th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 100-150 yards in the fairway. This is worth mentioning because 34% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Tour Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Chris Gotterup Continues Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Ian Christenson
Ian Christenson
Aug 25, 2026, 10:10 PM ETChris Gotterup finished tied for fourth at last week's BMW Championship and will now focus on preparing for this week's Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. In his last five starts, Gotterup has one win, three top-25 finishes, and one missed cut. He's finding form at the right time and could go on to win the Tour Championship. He has three wins, 10 top-25 finishes, and two missed cuts in 22 starts this season. Gotterup finished tied for 10th at last year's Tour Championship. Over the past 12 months, he ranks in the 65th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 100-150 yards in the fairway. This is important because 34% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Tour Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Matt Fitzpatrick Has Chance to Cap Off Great Season at Tour Championship
Ian Christenson
Ian Christenson
Aug 25, 2026, 10:09 PM ETMatt Fitzpatrick finished tied for 28th at last week's BMW Championship and will now turn his focus to preparing for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Fitzpatrick has only finished outside of the top 15 twice in his last seven starts. So far this season, he has three wins, 14 top-25 finishes, and one missed cut in 25 starts. This week will be Fitzpatrick's first appearance at the Tour Championship since 2023, when he finished tied for ninth. Over the past 12 months, he ranks in the 80th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 100-150 yards in the fairway. This is worth noting because 34% of approach shots came from this distance.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Ryan Fox Makes Debut at TOUR Championship in Atlanta
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Aug 25, 2026, 9:47 AM ETRyan Fox did just enough to make it to the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The golfer from New Zealand finished T-47 last week at the BMW Championship. This allowed Fox to secure the 30th and final spot. The 39-year-old rode one incredible Saturday at the Open Championship to glory. Since then, Fox has struggled back in the states. Errant drives have been a big reason why with Fox ranking 140th in driver accuracy (53.49%). He also lost 1.1 strokes to putting along with 0.53 strokes off the tee. Worse, greens in regulation have slipped to 64.71% (121st). Fox may be more likely to again finish in the bottom 10 this week compared to the Top 10 from a betting standpoint. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Adam Scott Representing Older Golfers Heading Into Atlanta
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Aug 25, 2026, 9:17 AM ETAdam Scott did enough to make the TOUR Championship in 2026. The Australian golfer, now 46, had three Top 10 results and has found ways to stay in contention. Scott has three consecutive Top 20 results buoyed by solid final rounds (including a 67 at the BMW Championship). Putter volatility is a huge concern for Scott though. In three of his previous four tournaments, Scott has either gained or lost 1+ strokes to putting. Worse, at the BMW Championship, Scott lost 1.26 strokes and missed several easy putts. Yes, Atlanta can be a little more forgiving but the scores are typically better (262 last year). It is probably a reason to stray from Scott especially in DFS circles. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com