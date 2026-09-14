Devin Carter Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Celtics
Devin Carter to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to the Boston Globe. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that Carter will compete for an NBA roster spot or a two-way opening in camp, while Spotrac's Keith Smith noted the deal can become a standard non-guaranteed contract, convert to a two-way, or send him toward a bonus with Maine. The 24-year-old was waived by Atlanta on Friday after arriving from Sacramento in a June salary-dump trade, leaving the Hawks on the hook for his $5.16 million salary. Carter averaged 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 18.4 minutes across 38 games last season. Boston has 14 standard contracts and two two-ways filled, so Carter is battling camp guards and wings such as Milos Uzan and Tucker DeVries. Even if he sticks, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, and Mike Conley leave him with no clear fantasy path.
Source: Boston Globe Sports
Source: Boston Globe Sports