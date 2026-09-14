Jonathan Taylor Opens the Season with a Two-Touchdown Performance
Jonathan Taylor totaled 19 carries, 98 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns during Sunday's Week 1 loss against the Baltimore Ravens. He also caught three of four targets for an additional 23 receiving yards. The Colts came up short in Week 1, but it certainly wasn't Taylor's fault. He picked up right where he left off in the first half of last season with yet another multi-touchdown game. Through the first 10 weeks last year, he scored a whopping 17 touchdowns while ranking as the RB1 in PPR leagues. In fact, during that span, he scored 25.1 points more than the RB2, Christian McCaffrey. He also had a torrid stretch where he recorded five different three-touchdown games within eight weeks. We'll see if 2026 looks anything like 2025 for Taylor, but at the very least, he's off to a super impressive start. It's also worth noting that he continues to have a stronghold on the backfield volume, as none of the Colts' other running backs registered a carry on Sunday. Taylor finds himself in the mid-to-high RB1 range heading into Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller