Brandon Aubrey Attempts No Field Goals Aside From Extra Points, Misses One
Brandon Aubrey had a miserable night in his team's season debut against their biggest rival, the New York Giants. The divisional opponent held the Cowboys to zero field goal attempts, and the 31-year-old Cowboys place kicker made two of his extra points while missing one. In most fantasy football leagues, that equates to a single fantasy point, making him a non-factor in matchups. Aubrey's accuracy declined markedly after his first season in the league, and it looks like he may be on the decline as a player in general. In his last two seasons before this one, he made 77 of his 78 extra point attempts, good for a nearly 99 percent conversion rate. This should still be a good offense, but there's a chance that Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer's passing and rushing schemes won't age well now that defenses have a full offseason of tape. Aubrey will look to get back on track against the Washington Commanders in Week 2, who have one of the NFL's weaker defenses.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN