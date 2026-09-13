Antonio Williams Leads Washington Offense in NFL Debut
Antonio Williams made the most of his opportunities during his NFL debut against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The rookie third-rounder was held without a catch until late in the second quarter. He finally got involved with a 16-yard grab to set up the Commanders on the one-yard line. Williams came up with another impressive play with a 33-yard catch in the fourth quarter. Overall, Williams hauled in all four of his targets for a team-high 64 yards in the loss. It was a solid game for Williams, but he remains the third option behind Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs. The rookie wideout could be worth stashing in deep leagues, but isn't an ideal starting option until he proves that he can do it every week.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN