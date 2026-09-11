Duane Thomas Jr. Game-Time Decision for Week 2

Duane Thomas Jr. a Game-Time Decision for Week 2
Source: On3
Sep 11, 2026, 3:55 PM ETUCF wide receiver Duane Thomas Jr. is listed as a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Pitt. Thomas did not play last week in the season opener, but was a key player in the Knights' offense a season ago. Thomas caught 53 passes for 528 yards in 2025, leading the team in both metrics. If he does play, he should be involved in a massive Week 2 clash.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
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