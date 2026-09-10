Luka Doncic Healthy Heading Into Training Camp
Luka Doncic (hamstring) is healthy heading into training camp after being cleared for full basketball activities in late May, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. A Grade 2 left hamstring strain suffered on April 2 cost him the Lakers' final 15 regular-season games and their entire playoff run, which ended in the second round. The 27-year-old skipped Slovenia's FIBA World Cup qualifiers to spend time with his daughters and later hosted Lakers teammates for an August minicamp. Doncic averaged 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.6 steals across 64 games last season, winning the scoring title. With LeBron James now in Philadelphia, more of the offense should flow through Doncic, while Walker Kessler gives him a true lob threat. Availability is the only real fantasy concern on an otherwise elite profile.
Source: Dave McMenamin
Source: Dave McMenamin