Breece Hall Not Expected to be on a Pitch Count
Breece Hall (groin) in the Week 1 season opener this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. Reich said he likes to rotate RBs anyway, but "unless AG and the training staff give us a rep count, we just go play ball." Hall should be good for his normal rep count in the season opener despite being held out of practices late in training camp due to a minor groin issue. He has practiced so far this week and should be locked into starting fantasy lineups as at least a strong RB2 option for managers to kick off the season in a new-look offense led by veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis will continue to be sprinkled in, but Hall is the Jets' clear workhorse back when he is healthy, and he should continue to see plenty of volume. The 25-year-old is coming off his first career 1,000-yard season with four rushing touchdowns on 243 carries in 2025, adding 36 receptions for 350 yards and another TD through the air in 16 starts.
Source: ESPN New York - Rich Cimini
Source: ESPN New York - Rich Cimini