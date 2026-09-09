Jonathon Brooks Expected to Play Against Chicago
Jonathon Brooks (groin) is expected to play in Sunday's season opener against Chicago. Brooks was back in uniform and pads at Wednesday's practice after spending recent sessions working off to the side with trainers because of general soreness, although he was officially a limited participant. After practice, head coach Dave Canales said he is "very confident" Brooks will play, according to Joe Person. That's a significant step forward after Canales was taking Brooks' status day by day earlier in the week. The third-year back missed all of 2025 following his second right ACL tear but returned this summer and played in two preseason games. Carolina has never connected the recent soreness to a specific body part. With Brooks back in pads and Canales sounding confident afterward, he appears set to join Chuba Hubbard in the Panthers' backfield against the Bears.
Source: Joe Person
Source: Joe Person