Shohei Ohtani Considered Day-to-Day
Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) as day-to-day, and further discussions will determine whether he is available off the bench in Thursday's series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals or as the designated hitter for Friday's series opener versus the visiting Washington Nationals, according to MLB.com's Sonja Chen. Roberts still views a stint on the injured list as unlikely for Ohtani, "but not impossible." The four-time MVP has not pitched since July 3 due to left-knee and right-biceps injuries, but he has stayed in the lineup as the team's primary DH. The Japanese superstar's health has been declining, though, and he was primarily feeling discomfort in the right biceps and neck areas while striking out four times in Wednesday night's loss to St. Louis, per Roberts. How quickly the 32-year-old returns to the starting lineup as a hitter remains to be seen, but as a pitcher, fantasy managers should not be as hopeful that he will return to the mound in September. Despite playing at less than 100% for a good chunk of the season, Ohtani is still batting .279/.381/.525 overall with a .906 OPS, 30 homers, 80 RBI, 89 runs scored, and 11 steals in 499 at-bats. However, his production has declined over the last month, and he was noticeably wincing after swings on Wednesday evening.
Source: MLB.com - Sonja Chen
Source: MLB.com - Sonja Chen