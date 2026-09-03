Kaelen Culpepper a High-End Waiver-Wire Target Amidst Hot Start
Kaelen Culpepper is hitting .300/.352/.463 with three home runs, nine RBI, and 12 runs scored. The 23-year-old is widely considered to be one of the top prospects in the Twins system, and he's taken over as the team's everyday shortstop since his promotion. Culpepper has now hit safely eight out of his last 10 games played, and he's hitting .316 overall in that span. Culpepper was having a massive year at Triple-A before getting called up, slashing .271/.367/.478 with 14 home runs, 46 RBI, 63 runs scored, and 17 stolen bases across 343 plate appearances. While his power and speed have lagged behind a bit so far in the big leagues, Culpepper carries five-category potential and should be a waiver wire target for fantasy managers in any league where he's not already rostered.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller