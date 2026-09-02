Trevor Rogers Bounces Back with Strong Start on Wednesday
Trevor Rogers put together a strong start on Wednesday at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies, allowing two earned runs while racking up 11 strikeouts across 6 2/3 innings pitched. It was a nice bounce-back performance for Rogers, who had allowed six earned runs to the St. Louis Cardinals his last time out. Across 144 1/3 innings (26 starts) in 2026, the 28-year-old has recorded a 9-9 record with a 4.30 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 132 strikeouts. While Rogers' overall line doesn't leap off the page, he got off to a terrible start to the year that is weighing down his season-long numbers. Across 16 starts since the beginning of June, Rogers has recorded seven wins and allowed more than three earned runs just twice. With the rough outing against St. Louis behind him, Rogers' value is back on the rise heading into his final few starts of 2026.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com