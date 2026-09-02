David Bednar Remains a High-End Closer Option in New York
David Bednar has pitched to a 2.73 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 65 strikeouts, 31 saves, and six wins. Bednar got off to a slow start, allowing 12 earned runs over 24 innings through the end of May. However, the 31-year-old has largely been lights out since the start of June. He's allowed just six earned runs over his last 35 1/3 innings pitched and has blown just three saves on the year. Bednar has struck out 27% of the batters he's faced this season while allowing just a 7.5% walk rate. The veteran right-hander is also very difficult to take deep, as he's allowed just 0.46 HR/9. As the clear ninth-inning option for the Yankees, Bednar profiles as a high-end closer option for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller