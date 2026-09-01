Brandon Marsh Losing Playing Time Amidst Second-Half Slump
Brandon Marsh has had a solid season overall in 2026, hitting .271/.318/.426 with 17 home runs, 57 RBI, 67 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases across 511 plate appearances. However, the 28-year-old has run into a rough patch of late. After hitting .301 with 15 homers across 363 plate appearances in the first half of the season, Marsh has hit just .195 with two long balls across 148 trips to the plate since the All-Star break. The lefty-swinging Marsh has also been significantly worse against same-handed pitching this season, posting a .624 OPS with a 36.9% strikeout rate against southpaws. If his overall struggles persist, Marsh could continue to lose playing time against left-handed starting pitching. Fantasy managers should monitor Marsh closely as we hit the final month of the regular season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller