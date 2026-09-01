Michael Arroyo Could be Next Mariners Prospect to Debut
Michael Arroyo cooled after a hot start to his Triple-A campaign, but is heating up again for Tacoma, going 8-for-26 (.308) with a double, a triple, a home run, one stolen base, and a 3:4 BB:K over his last seven games for the Rainiers. It brings the slash line to .271/.349/.481 for the Mariners' top offensive prospect, with eight home runs and three steals in 44 games since being promoted to Triple-A in early July (18 home runs, 16 steals in 109 games including Double-A). The jump to the higher level has not fazed him, with virtually identical strikeout (16.7 percent) and walk rates (8.1 percent), along with a 10-point improvement in OPS (.830). The Mariners have aggressively promoted other top prospects this season, with Colt Emerson, Kade Anderson, and Lazaro Montes all making their debuts in 2026, and Arroyo could be next in line. With solid hit, power, and speed tools, the 21-year-old possesses a solid all-around skill set that could make him a sneaky fantasy option down the stretch if he were to get regular at-bats, making him a stash-worthy option in deeper 12+ team leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com