Jeremiyah Love Considered "50/50" to Play in Week 1
Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is deemed "50/50" to suit up in Week 1. The third overall pick from this year's NFL Draft has been dealing with a high ankle sprain through much of the preseason and could be in danger of sitting out the opening weekend. While head coach Mike LaFleur did express that he was "trending" towards an early return, this recent report suggests the team may look to exercise caution with their franchise cornerstone. During his final season at Notre Dame, Love was a Heisman Trophy finalist, rushing for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns. Through the air, he caught another three scores and added 280 yards. In the event Love is unable to play, fantasy managers should expect Tyler Allgeier to be given a heavy workload with veteran James Conner (foot) on injured reserve.
Source: Mike Garafolo
Source: Mike Garafolo