Will Smith Expected to Return on Tuesday
Will Smith (neck) is expected to rejoin the team on Tuesday, according to Sonja Chen of MLB.com. Smith has been out since early June due to a neck injury. He began a rehab assignment on August 25 and appears to be on the verge of returning to the big league roster. His return is a welcoming sight for the Dodgers, who have struggled to find consistent production from the catcher spot lately. This season, Smith is slashing .249/.338/.382 with six home runs and 23 RBI across 52 games. It hasn't been a great year for Smith offensively, but he could be worth scooping up off the waiver wire for fantasy managers seeking help at the catcher spot.
Source: Sonja Chen
Source: Sonja Chen