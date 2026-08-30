Edwin Arroyo Has Big Potential After Late-Season Call-Up
Edwin Arroyo was recalled by the Cincinnati Reds from Triple-A Louisville on Friday and has the potential to be a difference-maker in fantasy leagues down the stretch. Arroyo was 0-for-1 in his return to Cincinnati on Saturday after making an appearance in the big leagues earlier this season. The infielder was hitting pretty well for Louisville in August with four homers and nine RBI while hitting .261. At Louisville this season, Arroyo had 285 at bats in 72 games with 15 homers and 43 RBI and hit .309. Arroyo made his first appearance with the Reds on June 1 and he spent two full months playing in Cincinnati with the big-league club. The 23-year-old switch hitter hit .242 in 132 at bats with no homers and five RBI and 13 runs scored. Look for Arroyo to be a help in the batting average and runs scored categories specifically.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball