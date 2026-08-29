Sean Keys Could Make Return Appearance with Blue Jays
Sean Keys is having a nice month of August at Triple-A Buffalo and could make a return appearance in Toronto before the season is over. Keys had a stint with the Blue Jays earlier in the season and could be called back up based on his strong August, which has seen him hit .360 with six homers and 23 RBI with 20 runs scored in 89 at bats. With the Blue Jays, Keys was 6-for-36 with one homer and five RBI. Keys is the No. 6 prospect for the Blue Jays with 55-grade power and a 45-grade hit tool. The power that Keys has shown between two levels of the minors this season is encouraging as he has 27 homers and 78 RBI in 351 at bats. That type of power could play for the Blue Jays late this season and could also be helpful to fantasy managers in redraft leagues.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball