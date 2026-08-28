Bryce Miller Temporarily Demoted to Bullpen
Bryce Miller is temporarily being moved to the bullpen. Mariners manager Dan Wilson confirmed the news on Friday that the struggling right-hander will shift to the pen for now. Over his last eight starts, Miller is 0-6 with a horrendous 7.19 ERA. It doesn't sound like Miller is fully healthy right now, so they might move him to the Injured List if he continues to struggle. The Mariners will go with a traditional five-man rotation with Miller getting the boot. Miller will likely pitch in low-leverage spots, which won't result in much fantasy value.
Source: Daniel Kramer
Source: Daniel Kramer