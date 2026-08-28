Franklin Arias the New No. 1 Hitting Prospect To Stash
Franklin Arias has had a nice month of August at Triple-A Worcester, with two homers, 18 RBI and a .319 batting average. The 20-year-old superstar has combined in 2026 in Double-A and Triple-A to hit .313 with 23 homers and 76 RBI with 64 runs scored. Arias is the No. 1 prospect in the Red Sox system, and at age 20, he has the potential to be a league-winner in fantasy leagues should he get the call-up to Boston. He has a 60-grade hit tool with 55-grade power and has shown that off in the minor leagues this season. As a fantasy infielder, he has the potential to be a difference-maker with his elite hitting skills even at the young age of 20. Look for a call-up and look to take advantage in redraft leagues if fantasy managers can add Arias to their team.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball