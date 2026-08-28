Joshua Baez's Power Upside Makes him a Waiver-Wire Target
Joshua Baez turned heads with a record-setting major-league debut on Aug. 15 against the division-rival Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, going 3-for-4 at the plate with three home runs and five RBI. But since that day, he has gone 4-for-41 (.098) with a homer, a double, four RBI, three runs scored, two stolen bases, three walks, and 20 strikeouts in 12 games for the Red Birds. St. Louis' No. 3 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, should still be on the waiver-wire radar in fantasy baseball leagues, though, for his power/speed upside to close out the 2026 season. The 23-year-old former second-rounder hit .256/.328/.573 with a .901 OPS, 34 home runs, 90 RBI, 21 stolen bases, and 79 runs scored in his 103 games at Triple-A Memphis this year before his call-up. Baez can struggle to make contact at times, but his power/speed upside should not be ignored for fantasy managers looking for power production in the outfield to close things out. It has been far from perfect early on, but Baez is still the Cardinals' right fielder of the future.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference