Cade Smith Still an Elite Source of Saves in Cleveland
Cade Smith has locked down five saves since his last blown save on Aug. 5 against the New York Mets. In 10 appearances (10 innings pitched) in August, Smith has allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with six walks, 14 strikeouts, five saves, and one blown save. The 27-year-old Canadian earned his first All-Star nod this year and has really stepped up at the back end of the Guards' bullpen in 2026, going 3-1 with a 2.40 ERA (2.52 FIP), 1.08 WHIP, a career-high 35 saves, 84 strikeouts, and 20 walks in 60 relief innings. His 35 saves trail only Tampa Bay Rays closer Bryan Baker for the lead in MLB, and his 84 strikeouts are tied with Brent Headrick and Grant Taylor for fifth in baseball among all relievers. The former 16th-round pick by the Minnesota Twins in 2017 has picked up a save in each of his last four appearances out of the bullpen, and he's not slowing down at all as we approach the final month of the regular season in September.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference