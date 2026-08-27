Gage Wood Offers High Upside For Dynasty Formats

Aug 27, 2026, 12:05 PM ET

Philadelphia Phillies pitching prospect Gage Wood is the top prospect in the Phillies system and has advanced to Double-A in his age-22 season this year. Wood has shown modest results at Double-A Reading with 14 starts and an 0-2 record with a 4.45 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and 77 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched. The strikeout rate is very good, but the other numbers leave a bit to be desired. He started the season at A-ball pitching for Clearwater before his promotion to Reading on May 18. Wood has a dominant fastball, with the pitch graded out at 70. But he has work to do on his secondary pitches, with the top-graded one being his curveball at 55-grade, with a 50-grade slider, and a 45-grade changeup. Wood likely needs more time in the minors but is a good name for dynasty leagues, as he could debut for the Phillies next season.