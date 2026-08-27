Jarlin Susana Full of Potential As He Continues His Return From Injury
Jarlin Susana is fully recovered from a right lat tear and is back pitching with the Double-A Harrisburg Senators. Susana has made just four starts in 2026 with and 0-1 record to go with a 4.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts in nine innings. He's pitched three games for High-A Wilmington and recently made his Harrisburg debut. He pitched 2 2/3 innings in his outing for the Senators with one hit and one walk with no earned runs. He struck out four batters in his solid but shortened outing. Susana continues to work his way back and is the No. 3 overall prospect for Washington with a 70-grade fastball and slider combination that helps give him an excellent strikeout rate. Susana is a Dominican Republic product and is a name to monitor in dynasty leagues with great upside.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball