Alejandro Kirk a Must-Roster Catcher Amidst Second-Half Resurgence
Alejandro Kirk is hitting .274/.354/.411 with seven home runs, 29 RBI, and 16 runs scored. The first half of Kirk's season was derailed after he suffered a fractured thumb in early April, which caused him to miss over two months. However, the 27-year-old has gotten back on track in the second half. Across 123 plate appearances since the All-Star break, Kirk is hitting .346 with five home runs and has more walks (17) than strikeouts (12). With just an 11.1% strikeout rate on the year, Kirk is one of the better sources of batting average amongst catchers for fantasy managers. He also occupies a prime position in the Blue Jays batting order and can be a run producer when healthy. In any league where he is not already rostered, Kirk should be considered a waiver wire target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller