Cooper Ingle Can Be Left On the Waiver Wire Amid Triple-A Struggles
Cooper Ingle has slowed down his hitting in the month of August at Triple-A Columbus and is therefore not a high-priority stash candidate. Ingle has hit two homers in 61 August at bats with nine RBI and a .230 batting average. The catcher and outfielder already received a shot at playing in Cleveland this season. In 21 major-league at-bats, Ingle had two hits and two RBI and struck out 12 times. In all with Columbus this season, Ingle is hitting .303 with 18 homers and 61 RBI. The Guardians are currently using a catching tandem of Austin Hedges and Patrick Bailey at the big league level so it will be difficult for Ingle to make it back to the majors. Ingle can be left on the waiver wire in redraft leagues.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball