Nick Sogard Emerging as a Deep-League Target Amidst August Hot Streak
Nick Sogard is hitting .275/.389/.405 with two home runs, 10 RBI, and 20 runs scored. The 28-year-old has spent much of the season in the minors, logging 224 plate appearances between Double-A and Triple-A. However, Sogard appears to have taken over a near-everyday role as Boston's leadoff hitter in recent weeks. Sogard's carrying tool is his ability to get on base, as he's posted a 15.6% walk rate in the big leagues and logged a 19.3% walk rate during his time at Triple-A. While Sogard is unlikely to provide much power production for fantasy managers, he profiles as an asset in both batting average and runs scored, as long as he continues to set the table for Boston's potent lineup. In deeper leagues, Sogard has value on the waiver wire as a versatile depth piece.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller