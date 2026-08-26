Josue Briceno Off Stash Radar With Slow Start at Triple-A
Josue Briceno has yet to find his footing since being promoted to Triple-A Toledo, now 7-for-41 (.171) with zero home runs and a 31.3 percent strikeout rate through his first 12 games for the Mud Hens. The Tigers' fifth-ranked prospect had a delayed start to the 2026 campaign due to wrist surgery he underwent before the season got underway, but hit .297 with eight home runs in 17 games for Double-A Erie before earning the promotion to the minors' highest level. The 2024 Arizona Fall League MVP looks like a long shot to crack the majors in 2026, but with a patient approach (career walk rate of 12.8 percent), along with highly rated hit (50) and power tools (60), there is a good chance he'll have an impact in 2027.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com