Sal Frelick Reinstated from Injured List on Tuesday
Sal Frelick (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. Frelick has been sidelined since mid-July due to a shoulder injury. The 26-year-old was having a rough season before getting hurt, slashing .236/.301/.330 with four home runs, 34 RBI, 33 runs scored, and six stolen bases. Frelick does an excellent job of limiting swing-and-miss, as he's struck out in just 9.9% of his plate appearances this season. His low batting average is a symptom of his unlucky .250 batting average on balls in play, which is significantly below his career mark of .296. However, Frelick has also posted just a 2.0% barrel rate and a 27.1% hard-hit rate on the year. Now that he's healthy, the lefty-swinging Frelick will likely form the big side of a platoon with outfielder Luis Lara in right field for the Brewers.
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy