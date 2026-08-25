Elmer Rodriguez Could Start Wednesday's Game for Yankees
Elmer Rodriguez could be called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros, manager Aaron Boone told Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. The Yankees will get through Tuesday night's game before making an official announcement. It would be Rodriguez's fifth big-league start if he is called upon to take the mound on Wednesday against the Astros. The 23-year-old Puerto Rican hurler had a 4.76 ERA and 1.76 WHIP with 10 strikeouts and 11 walks in 17 innings pitched in his first four major-league starts for New York earlier this year before being sent back to the farm. Rodriguez, the team's No. 3 prospect at MLB Pipeline, has been better at Triple-A in 2026, going 8-3 with a 2.59 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and 99:46 K:BB in 97 1/3 frames over 19 starts. He is primarily a fastball-slider pitcher who will need to improve his command to have success at the next level. Fantasy managers in single-year leagues should not sell out to acquire Rodriguez at this point in the year, especially since he might only be used for a start or two going into September.
Source: The Athletic - Chris Kirschner
Source: The Athletic - Chris Kirschner