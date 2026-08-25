Cal Quantrill a Worthy Starting Pitcher Streamer Amidst Recent Hot Streak
Cal Quantrill was moved back into the team's starting rotation on a mostly full-time basis in late June. The 31-year-old is currently in the midst of a hot streak on the mound, as he's recorded a 3-0 record with a 0.92 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, and 28 strikeouts across his last five starts. Quantrill's numbers for the year overall are impressive as well, as he's pitched a 2.90 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 83 2/3 innings (27 games). His 17.3% strikeout rate is well below-average, but he's shown an ability to generate more whiffs during his recent run of success as a starter. Quantrill has benefitted from a 76.7% strand rate and a .255 opponent batting average on balls in play, so fantasy managers should expect his numbers to regress to some degree going forward. Still, Quantrill profiles as a quality starting pitcher streamer ahead of his next scheduled start against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller