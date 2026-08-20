Kade Anderson to Make MLB Debut on Saturday
Kade Anderson to start Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs. The Mariners selected Anderson with the third overall pick during the 2025 June Amateur Draft. The 22-year-old has been outstanding during his lone season in the minor leagues. Across 18 starts, Anderson holds a 1.06 ERA, 0.64 WHIP, and a 135/13 K/BB ratio in 93.1 innings of work with Double-A Arkansas. The Mariners have been sliding in the standings recently, so they hope Anderson can give them a much-needed boost. Given his stats in the minors, Anderson is looking like a must-add in all fantasy formats over the final six weeks of the regular season.
Source: Jeff Passan
Source: Jeff Passan