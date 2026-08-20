Jack Wenninger Looking Like Potential Late-Season Addition
Jack Wenninger had a nice start in his last outing for Triple-A Syracuse, allowing two earned runs in five innings with two hits allowed and four walks to go with eight strikeouts. It's the latest effort in a nice season for Wenninger at Triple-A Syracuse, where he has gone 4-7 with a 4.79 ERA and 1.43 WHIP. In 18 starts and 21 appearances, Wenninger has 98 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched. The right-hander is the No. 9 prospect for the Mets. The 24-year-old features a 55-grade fastball with a 60-grade splitter. Wenninger is looking like a solid prospect but might be better off on fantasy rosters for next season. He has major-league stuff with good major-league pitches, so Wenninger is worth monitoring should the Mets decide to call him up.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball