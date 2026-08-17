Maikel Garcia Reinstated From Injured List and Starting on Monday
Maikel Garcia (hand) from the 10-day injured list, and he will start at third base and bat cleanup in his return in the series opener at home against the visiting Athletics and right-hander Mason Barnett. Fantasy managers in need of stolen bases should look to scoop Garcia up right away if he is available in your league. The 26-year-old Venezuelan has been injured for much of the year and has not lived up to expectations after hitting 16 home runs and stealing 23 bases in 2025, but he could do some damage for fantasy managers the rest of the way. Garcia will return to a .261/.320/.373 slash line with a .693 OPS, three home runs, 30 RBI, 32 runs scored, and five stolen bases in his 69 games and 294 plate appearances. He racked up 83 stolen bases from 2023 to 2025 with the Royals and is eligible at second base, third base, shortstop, and the outfield in Yahoo leagues. Garcia went 4-for-10 at the plate with a double and a steal in three minor-league rehab games last week with Double-A Northwest Arkansas.
Source: Kansas City Royals
Source: Kansas City Royals