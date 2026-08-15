Logan Webb Removed with Back Tightness
Logan Webb (back) was forced to make an early exit from Saturday's outing against the Colorado Rockies. Webb was pulled after 80 pitches due to back and shoulder tightness, according to Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News. Webb threw six strong innings, but began to feel tightness in his shoulder after getting hit by a comebacker in the fifth inning. The Giants decided to remove him from the contest as a precaution. Before exiting, Webb allowed one earned run on four hits while striking out seven batters across six innings of work. He's tentatively scheduled to pitch against the Boston Red Sox next week. Fantasy managers should check back in the coming days for an update on his status.
Source: Justice De Los Santos
Source: Justice De Los Santos