Hogan Harris Is the Athletics' Closer to Roster
Hogan Harris worked a scoreless ninth Friday, August 14, to finish an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers. It wasn't a save situation, but the usage keeps him at the front of a bullpen that has bounced around much of the season. Harris has 11 saves, including back-to-back conversions in Boston on August 8 and 9, and RotoBaller currently lists him as the Athletics' closer. There are rough edges. Harris has walked 34 batters in 53 innings and carries a 1.55 WHIP, but he's also struck out 70 with a 3.57 ERA. That's enough swing-and-miss to keep him useful while he gets the bulk of the ninth-inning work. Harris is rostered in only 13% of Yahoo leagues, even though RotoBaller ranks him 23rd among closers for Week 21. He's best suited for 15-team leagues, but anyone digging for saves should know the job is leaning his way.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller